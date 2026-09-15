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Home > Hollywood > Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner

Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner

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Published: September 15, 2026 12:02:15 IST

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Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner

Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 15 (ANI): Jamie Lee Curtis broke down in tears while paying tribute to her late friend and ‘New Girl’ co-star Rob Reiner during the In Memoriam segment at the 78th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, September 14 (local time).

Curtis, 67, described Reiner as “a cherished legend” and her “beloved Meathead”, a reference to his iconic role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic in All in the Family. As per People magazine, she also remembered Reiner’s wife, Michele Singer Reiner, and those who died over the past year.

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Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner

“Last week, Robby won an Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his beautiful work on The Bear,” Curtis said, adding, “And he now holds the record, of 48 years, for the longest gap between acting Emmys, which was previously held by his father, Carl Reiner, at 37 years.”

Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner

“He was generous and kind, and funny as hell,” she said, adding, “And a friend to all. And we all miss Rob and Michele and all those we lost this year.”

The tribute came nine months after Reiner and Michele were killed at their Brentwood home in December 2025.

Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, has since been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths and has pleaded not guilty.

Reiner was honoured with a posthumous Emmy at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys on September 6 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as Albert Schnurr in ‘The Bear’.

His win received a lengthy standing ovation from the audience, as per People magazine.

The award made Reiner a three-time Emmy winner. His previous two acting Emmys came for his performance as Michael “Meathead” Stivic in ‘All in the Family’, in 1974 and 1978.

His role in ‘The Bear’ also marked his eighth career Emmy nomination.

Reiner and Curtis appeared together in ‘New Girl’ from 2012 to 2018, playing Jess Day’s parents, Bob and Joan. They later both appeared in ‘The Bear.’

The friendship between their families extended beyond their professional collaborations. The Reiners were godparents to Curtis’ daughter Annie.

Curtis’ husband, Christopher Guest, also worked with Reiner on This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, A Few Good Men and Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on NBC and Peacock from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, with Mariska Hargitay as host. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 12:02 PM IST
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Tags: acting-emmysemmy awardsin-memoriamJamie Lee Curtismichael-stivicnew-girlRob Reinertribute

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Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner

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Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner

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Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner
Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner
Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner
Jamie Lee Curtis cries at 2026 Emmys while honouring late friend Rob Reiner

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