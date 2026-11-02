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Home > BL News > Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

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Last updated: November 2, 2026 20:39:11 IST

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Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

New Delhi [India], November 2: 21st Century’s First Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette highlights contributions across humanitarianism, science, social justice, and other fields, with individuals from India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, China, Japan, and Nepal among those recognised.

Impact Hallmarks (IH©) has named 39 individuals in its Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette (2000–2025), a retrospective recognising contribution across humanitarianism, the sciences, social justice, and other fields during the first quarter of the 21st century. The ranking places Asian individuals prominently across several categories, alongside recognised figures from Europe, Africa, the Americas, and other regions.

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The Gazette offers what is described as a merit-based evaluation of achievement, emphasising documented contributions and systemic impact rather than public visibility alone. Pushpa Basnet, a humanitarian from Nepal; Yukio Shige, a suicide prevention volunteer from Japan; Chen Si, a Chinese humanitarian; Bilquis Edhi, a social worker from Pakistan; Indian researchers and activists including Kailash Satyarthi; and Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe, a scientist from Sri Lanka, are among those recognised. According to IH©, around a dozen Asian notables feature among the top three positions across eight of its ten thematic categories, while 15 additional Asian individuals appear in wider recognition tiers.

The findings are part of the Impact Hallmark’s ‘Merit Sovereigns of the 21st Century’ initiative, which seeks to highlight those whose contributions have advanced science, social welfare, resilience, and broader societal change. According to the Britain-based merit-indexing body, the assessment began with a pool of 1.9 million notable individuals from 195 countries. Before finalising the final recognition tiers, a panel of 150 assessors applied the Merited Impact Value (MIV) framework to shortlist 187 candidates. The framework evaluates documented evidence, systemic change, and public resonance using a 1,000-point scoring system across four core assessment dimensions: Humanitarian Impact Merit (HIM), Scientific Impact Merit (SIM), Resilience Impact Merit (RIM), and Cumulative Impact Merit (CIM). Additionally, a global online survey was conducted as a layer of public validation. IH© states that the framework is intended to distinguish sustained, evidence-based contributions from recognition driven primarily by fame or popularity.

“We are neither measuring the volume of a crowd, nor its noise. We are mapping the rectitude of merit to provide a new moral compass for the rest of the 21st century,” the IH© Secretariat of Assessors said.

The Quarticentennial Roll of Honor© and the complete Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette detailing scores and extended tiers are scheduled for forthcoming release. For results can be accessed online at: https://impacthallmarks.org/sovereign-merit-icons-21st-century/

About Impact Hallmarks

Impact Hallmarks (IH©) chronicles merit-based assessments recognising milestone resolutions, breakthrough events, and individuals for documented achievements across diverse disciplines. Its Quarticentennial Merited Impacts Gazette (2000–2025) utilises the Merited Impact Value [MIV] framework to assess endeavours across humanitarian, scientific, resilience, and cumulative impact dimensions over multiple decades.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 2, 2026 8:39 PM IST
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Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking

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Asian Changemakers Feature Prominently in Century Merit Ranking
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