Dr Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business-Backed Branded Factory Makes a Big Retail Move with 1.10 Lakh Sq. Ft. Store Launch in Bhilwara Under Its Idea to IPO Journey

Associated with Bada Business’s Idea to IPO initiative, the company is building an organised multi-brand retail network with an existing 2.50 lakh sq. ft. footprint across Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], November 2: Branded Factory, founded by entrepreneur Basant Gandhi and associated with Dr Vivek Bindra’s Bada Business through its Idea to IPO initiative, inaugurated its 1.10 lakh sq. ft. retail store in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The launch marks another step in the company’s ambition to build a large-format, multi-brand retail network offering branded fashion and lifestyle products at affordable prices.

The inauguration was attended by Dr Vivek Bindra, Co-Founder of Branded Factory and Founder & CEO of Bada Business; Maharaj Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar; actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan; actor Bhumi Pednekar; Kuldeep Singhania; Harshvardhan Jain; Devi Chitralekha; and Shobhinaw Satyaa, known for his association with Hanuman Ansh. Customers were also offered launch discounts of up to 90% on selected products.

Idea to IPO: Supporting Growth-Ready SMEs

Branded Factory’s association with Bada Business is rooted in Dr Vivek Bindra’s Idea to IPO initiative, which focuses on identifying and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the potential to become listed companies. Through this initiative, Bada Business aims to help capable SMEs strengthen their business foundations and prepare for potential listing on the SME platforms of Indian stock exchanges. The focus includes business structuring, financial discipline, operational systems, corporate governance, leadership and growth strategy.

Dr Vivek Bindra, Co-Founder of Branded Factory and Founder & CEO of Bada Business, said, “India has immense entrepreneurial potential, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses. Through our Idea to IPO initiative, we aim to help growth-ready SMEs build stronger business foundations and prepare for opportunities in the capital markets, including SME exchanges. Branded Factory reflects this entrepreneurial ambition, with its journey from Bhilwara and its vision for expansion across India.”

From Bhilwara to Bharat: Building a National Retail Brand

‘From Bhilwara to Bharat’ captures the larger vision behind Branded Factory. The company aims to take its retail model beyond metropolitan markets, with a focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where consumers are increasingly seeking branded products, wider choices and value-led shopping experiences.

Basant Gandhi, Founder of Branded Factory, said, “Our vision has been to make branded products accessible to more people by bringing multiple brands and categories under one roof at attractive prices. Bhilwara is an important milestone in our journey, and our ambition is to take the brand from Bhilwara to Bharat. We are working towards building a retail model that can expand across cities, serve different consumer segments and establish a strong national presence.”

Multi-Brand Retail Model and Existing Footprint

Branded Factory operates a large-format discount retail model covering apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, home furnishings, electronics and other lifestyle categories. Its sourcing strategy includes bulk procurement and strategic purchasing channels to offer products at competitive prices.

The business follows both business-to-consumer (B2C) retail and business-to-business (B2B) models through wholesale and dealer networks. With the Bhilwara inauguration, the company has an existing retail footprint of approximately 2.50 lakh sq. ft. across three locations: Bhilwara (1.10 lakh sq. ft.), Vadodara (1 lakh sq. ft.) and Navsari (40,000 sq. ft.).

Expansion Roadmap: Targeting More Markets

The company is planning further expansion through company-operated stores and a structured franchise model. Its proposed locations include Godara, with a planned 40,000 sq. ft. store, and Bhavnagar, with approximately 36,000 sq. ft. The company is also exploring opportunities in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi and other markets, with the long-term objective of developing a pan-India retail network.