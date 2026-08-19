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Home > BL News > B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

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Last updated: August 19, 2026 20:53:11 IST

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B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: B-Right Real Estate Group outlined its long-term roadmap at its Vision 2033 event, with the company sharing plans to develop approximately 4.7 million sq. ft. of real estate in Mumbai by 2033. The company reiterated that its future growth will remain focused on Mumbai, where it has built its presence around redevelopment-led projects.

Founded in 2007, B-Right Real Estate has focused on redevelopment and SRA projects across Mumbai. The Vision 2033 roadmap highlighted the company’s intention to continue building its portfolio while placing emphasis on financial discipline, governance, design and community development.

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Five Key Focus Areas

1. Redevelopment beyond construction

Founder, Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Nathalal Shah said the company views redevelopment as more than constructing buildings, with the objective of creating safer homes, stronger communities and better neighborhood.

2. Financial discipline as a core principle

Mr. Shah highlighted financial discipline as one of the company’s core principles. The approach is to ensure that a project has the financial strength to progress and avoid delays or stoppages even without depending entirely on sales.

3. Governance and transparency

As a BSE-listed company, B-Right Real Estate places greater emphasis on governance and transparency. Mr. Shah noted that regulatory oversight, institutional investors, lenders and other stakeholders bring greater accountability to the company’s operations.

4. Mumbai-focused growth through 2033

The company has outlined a target of approximately 4.7 million sq. ft. of development by 2033, with the planned development remaining within Mumbai. The roadmap includes projects designed around the company’s focus on neighborhood, design and community-oriented development.

5. Approach to complex redevelopment projects

Mr. Sanjay Shah also spoke about the challenges involved in resolving distressed and stalled projects, where existing residents, buyers, investors and lenders have different expectations. He emphasized the importance of bringing stakeholders together and finding a workable path forward.

Next Generation Joins the Business

The Vision 2033 event also marked the growing involvement of Rudra Shah, son of Sanjay Shah, in the business. While Sanjay Shah continues to bring his experience in finance and project financial discipline, Rudra’s role is focused on on-ground execution and technology, adding a next-generation perspective to the group’s operations.

Speaking about his role, Rudra Shah highlighted his focus on working on the ground and using technology to help move projects forward.

Projects in the Pipeline

B-Right Real Estate’s upcoming Mumbai portfolio includes Grandeur in Mulund West, Shivaji Nagar in Borivali West, SKY54 in Malad East, Ultra City in Goregaon West and Godavari in Chembur.

Among the developments, SKY54 in Malad East is one of the group’s significant upcoming projects, with approximately 650,000 sq. ft. of development planned. The project is being developed under the SRA framework and includes residential and commercial components.

The Vision 2033 roadmap reflects B-Right Real Estate Group’s intention to introduce a new generation of leaders who will bring new perspectives while maintaining existing excellence and integrity. B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 19, 2026 8:53 PM IST
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B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033

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B-Right Real Estate Outlines Vision 2033
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