Beyond a Fresh Coat: Zydex Paints Brings Lasting Protection to India’s Festive Makeovers

From homes and residential societies to commercial complexes and institutions, advanced silicate mineral paint technology pairs aesthetic renewal with lifecycle durability.

New Delhi [India], November 4: As India enters its annual festive calendar, a familiar transformation sweeps across the country’s urban and rural landscape. From Navratri and Durga Puja to Diwali, Christmas, and upcoming wedding celebrations, properties nationwide are undergoing extensive refreshes. Homeowners are selecting vibrant new shades, retail corridors and shopping centres are sprucing up shopfronts, while hotels, corporate offices, healthcare facilities, schools, and heritage temples are executing large-scale painting drives. Traditionally, applying a fresh coat of paint has served as a cultural symbol of renewal and auspicious beginnings.

Yet beneath the excitement of brighter walls lies a persistent set of maintenance hurdles: overpowering chemical odours, flaking finishes, damp patches, efflorescence, and the recurring financial burden of repainting every few seasons. What begins as a festive spruce-up frequently turns into an exhausting maintenance routine.

The challenge is amplified by India’s demanding and diverse climatic conditions. Coastal regions endure high humidity, salt air, and relentless monsoon spells; northern plains navigate acute seasonal temperature extremes; while western and central belts face intense heat, dust, and prolonged ultraviolet radiation. In regions subject to heavy downpours, trapped moisture accelerates microbial and fungal growth, causing conventional coatings to blister and peel. Because painting large institutions, residential towers, and commercial spaces incurs heavy capital expenditure, labor logistics, and tenant disruption, property managers are increasingly demanding finishes that marry visual elegance with long-term technical resilience.

Addressing these regional realities, Dr. Moulik Ranka, Managing Director of Zydex Group, emphasized that seasonal painting must serve a higher functional purpose. “A fresh coat of paint is often associated with renewal, particularly during the festive season, but the real value of painting lies in how effectively it preserves a building over time,” said Dr. Ranka. “India’s climatic diversity makes it essential to look beyond appearance and consider breathability, moisture management and durability. At Zydex, our focus is on applying material science to develop painting solutions that protect surfaces while helping reduce the need for repeated maintenance across different types of buildings.”

Unlike standard acrylic emulsion paints that form an impermeable plastic film over masonry, Zydex’s silicate mineral technology chemically bonds with compatible mineral substrates. This structure produces a breathable, microporous matrix that allows trapped internal water vapour to escape while preventing exterior rainwater ingress. By enabling walls to breathe, the technology systematically prevents blistering, flaking, and bubbling. Furthermore, the inorganic mineral composition provides natural resistance against ultraviolet breakdown, surface dust accumulation, and algal growth, while low-VOC, virtually odour-free formulations eliminate the harsh fumes that typically disrupt freshly painted interior environments.

For housing societies, where repainting projects require collective consensus and considerable capital allocation, durability over multiple seasons is critical. Mr. Jeevan Agrawal, Secretary of Sawan CGHS in Dwarka, Delhi, recalled the society’s exhaustive evaluation process: “Selecting the right paint for our society’s interiors and exteriors was a major decision. We evaluated several leading brands, looking for a finish that would retain its colour, withstand changing weather conditions and offer reliable water resistance. What impressed us about Zydex was its distinctive technology, particularly its breathability, penetrative waterproofing and resistance to fading. We also compared its white paint sample with those of other brands, and even after six to eight months, the Zydex sample showed no visible yellowing. That gave our members the confidence to choose a solution focused not just on appearance, but on the long-term protection and beauty of our buildings.”

A similar emphasis on multi-year endurance emerged in western India, where high rainfall and heavy vehicular traffic test exterior surfaces. Mr. Sudarshan Chembukar, Chairman of Visava Heights CGHS in Pune, noted: “When our society invited proposals from established paint companies, Zydex stood out through its practical approach and product demonstrations. We are now in the fourth year since application, and the exterior paint continues to retain its gloss and texture without peeling. The waterproofing treatment has also performed well, while the coating applied to our parking ramps has maintained its colour and finish despite heavy rainfall and regular vehicle movement. Seeing how Zydex had addressed seepage problems at other properties gave us the confidence to proceed, and our experience has reinforced that decision.”

These long-term outcomes illustrate a broader shift toward lifecycle economics across India’s construction and facilities-management sectors. Zydex’s architectural portfolio—including KEIM Regalan, Stonix, Xtend Ultra, and Xtend—is engineered for high-performance durability, with select systems carrying company-stated service lives spanning seven to fifteen years. To ensure broad market accessibility, the company also offers products like Nivo and Drio for retail consumers and independent residential dwellings.

Mr. Amrendra Mishra, Chief Operating Officer of Zydex Paints & Waterproofing, explained the economic rationale guiding property owners: “Painting decisions are increasingly becoming a matter of lifecycle economics rather than just initial material costs. For commercial establishments, institutions and residential properties, frequent repainting brings additional expenditure on labour, surface preparation and maintenance, apart from operational disruption. Our strategy is to address these requirements through differentiated solutions across price segments. While our premium mineral paint systems cater to projects with demanding performance expectations, products such as Nivo and Drio strengthen our ability to serve the broader retail market. The objective is to make durability, performance and long-term value central to the customer’s purchasing decision.”

This focus on reliability is also reshaping commercial dynamics among independent dealers, especially during peak pre-Diwali renovations. Mr. Rahul K. Chopra of RK Paints in Rajnandgaon highlighted the importance of customer trust: “A good product creates repeat business. During the festive and wedding seasons, customers want their homes to look beautiful, but they are equally concerned about recurring wall problems and the durability of their investment. Offering a paint that combines aesthetics with reliable performance helps us build customer confidence and long-term relationships. Zydex Paints enables us to offer differentiated solutions, strengthen customer trust and create new opportunities for business growth.”

Beyond large housing complexes and high-footfall commercial facades, interior designers find that odour-free mineral systems enhance daily wellbeing. Ms. Bharti Jain, Interior Designer at BS Jain Design Studios, applied the coating across her own workplace: “As an interior designer, I believe a well-designed workspace should strike the right balance between aesthetics and comfort. For my own office, I wanted a space that feels fresh, vibrant and welcoming, while reflecting my design sensibilities. Zydex Paints helped bring this vision to life with its odour-free formulation and elegant finishes, offering both visual appeal and long-lasting performance.”

A critical component of this performance is surface preparation. Following the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, masonry walls often harbour concealed cracks, moisture pockets, and efflorescence. Applying a decorative topcoat over damp or deteriorating plaster yields only short-lived visual gains. Zydex advocates an integrated approach pairing penetrative waterproofing primers with breathable mineral topcoats to cure systemic seepage before colour is applied.

As India welcomes another festive season, the architectural consensus is rapidly evolving. A successful festive makeover is no longer defined by how radiant a facade looks during opening celebrations, but by how securely that finish endures through the seasons that follow.