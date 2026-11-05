BigBloc Construction Builds Strong Growth Momentum; Records Highest-Ever Monthly Turnover and Sales Volume in October 2026

H1 FY27 Revenue Rises 31% to Rs. 162.01 Crore; EBITDA Surges 201.4% to Rs. 9.61 Crore

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 4: BigBloc Construction Ltd (BSE – 540061, NSE – BIGBLOC), one of India’s largest manufacturers of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks and AAC Wall Panels, continues to demonstrate strong business momentum, supported by higher sales volumes, improving operating performance and an expanding market presence. In October 2026, the Company recorded its highest-ever monthly turnover and sales volume, marking an important milestone in its growth journey.

Key Highlights:

• October 2026 recorded the Company’s highest-ever monthly turnover and sales volume

• H1 FY27 revenue rose 31% YoY to Rs. 162.01 crore; EBITDA surged 201.4% to Rs. 9.61 crore

• H1 FY27 net loss narrowed to Rs. 3.47 crore from Rs. 8.11 crore

• Q2 FY27 revenue rose 23.1% YoY to Rs. 82.86 crore; EBITDA increased 75.7% to Rs. 3.33 crore

• Building an integrated green building solutions portfolio through AAC wall panels and construction chemicals

• Rooftop solar installed capacity of 3.5 MW; increasing automation and transitioning to owned electric forklifts

• Calibrated pricing to address input cost pressures while maintaining competitiveness; optimistic H2 FY27 outlook

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, BigBloc Construction reported Revenue from Operations of Rs. 162.01 crore, up 31% Y-o-Y from Rs. 123.67 crore in H1 FY26. The growth reflects sustained market demand, expanding business scale and continued acceptance of its AAC products.

EBITDA for H1 FY27 surged 201.4% Y-o-Y to Rs. 9.61 crore from Rs. 3.19 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded to 5.93% from 2.58%, supported by operating efficiencies and prudent cost management. Net loss narrowed by approximately 57.2% to Rs. 3.47 crore from Rs. 8.11 crore in the corresponding period last year, demonstrating meaningful progress towards improved profitability.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mohit Saboo, Director & CFO, BigBloc Construction Limited, said, “Our first-half performance reflects strong progress in scaling the business and improving operational performance. Revenue grew 31% and EBITDA increased by 201.4%, while our net loss narrowed substantially. Particularly encouraging is the momentum beyond the first half: October 2026 marked our highest-ever monthly turnover and sales volume. This milestone reinforces our confidence in our market presence and the demand for efficient, sustainable construction materials. While higher lime and coal costs, geopolitical uncertainties and supply-side pressures remain challenges, we are taking a calibrated approach to pricing to balance competitiveness and margins. We remain optimistic about H2 FY27, traditionally a stronger period for construction activity.”

For Q2 FY27, ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported Revenue from Operations of Rs. 82.86 crore, an increase of 23.1% Y-o-Y from Rs. 67.32 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA rose 75.70% Y-o-Y to Rs. 3.33 crore from Rs. 1.90 crore, with EBITDA margin improving to 4.02% from 2.82%. Net loss narrowed to Rs. 2.75 crore from Rs. 3.15 crore, a reduction of 12.76%.

Consolidated capacity utilisation in Q2 FY27 stood at 69%. Capacity utilisation at BigBloc Building Elements Ltd stood at 88%, while Siam Cement BigBloc Construction Technologies Pvt. Ltd recorded 38%, reflecting ongoing progress in ramping up the expanded manufacturing platform.

“Our focus is on translating higher volumes and expanded capacity into stronger utilisation, greater operating efficiency and improved profitability. We are increasing automation in boiler operations and material-handling systems, while strengthening our integrated green building solutions portfolio through AAC wall panels and construction chemicals. With approvals secured for our proposed greenfield project in Indore, we are working to expand our manufacturing footprint and address opportunities across Central India. We believe the shift towards faster, energy-efficient and environmentally responsible construction creates meaningful long-term opportunities for BigBloc,” added Mr. Mohit Saboo.

The Company is transitioning from rented forklifts to its own electric forklift fleet to enhance operational flexibility, reduce reliance on conventional fuel-powered equipment and support long-term cost efficiencies.

BigBloc has installed rooftop solar power systems across all its manufacturing plants, with an aggregate installed capacity of 3.5 MW. Alongside automation and electric material-handling equipment, this supports its focus on energy efficiency, cost optimisation and a lower carbon footprint.

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and the only listed company in the AAC block space, with an installed annual capacity of 1.3 million cubic metres across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The Company has purchased approximately 57,500 sq. mts. of land at Khasra for a proposed greenfield AAC blocks facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. BigBloc is among the few companies in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits.

About BigBloc Construction:

Incorporated in 2015, BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed AAC block manufacturer in India, with a 1.3 million CBM annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The company, which markets its products under the ‘NXTBLOC’ brand, is one of the few in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits. With over 2,000 completed projects and 1,500+ in the pipeline, The company’s clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, DB Realty, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Tata Projects, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L&T, Sunteck, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd, DY Patil, Taj Hotels, Godrej Properties, Torrent Pharma, GAIL among others.

For more details, please visit: www.bigbloc.in

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