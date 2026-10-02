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Home > BL News > Biba Singh Reaches the Pre-Finale of Voice of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality

Biba Singh Reaches the Pre-Finale of Voice of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality

Biba Singh Reaches the Pre-Finale of Voice of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality

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Last updated: October 2, 2026 14:52:12 IST

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Biba Singh Reaches the Pre-Finale of Voice of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: For Biba Singh, singing has always been more than just a hobby. As a little girl, she would watch popular singing competitions like Indian Idol, American Idol and The Voice with her parents and dream of one day standing on a stage herself. Years later, that childhood dream is taking shape as she steps into the spotlight through Voice of Doctors.

A platform that brings together medical professionals who share a passion for music, Voice of Doctors led by Dr. Saurabh Jain gives doctors an opportunity to explore a creative side beyond their demanding professional lives. For Biba, the journey has involved months of training, rehearsals and preparation, eventually earning her a place in the pre-finale round in Mumbai.

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The upcoming competition, scheduled for October 2, 3 and 4, will see doctor-singers come together to showcase their vocal talent and their passion for music. Adding to the significance of the platform is its distinguished judging panel, featuring celebrated singers Kumar Sanu, Sadhana Sargam and Sudesh Bhosle.

Biba Singh Reaches the Pre-Finale of Voice of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality

For Biba, making it to the pre-finale is not simply about competition; it marks the beginning of a new chapter in a passion she has carried since childhood. From being an audience member watching singers take the stage to now preparing to perform herself, her journey reflects how a long-held dream can find its moment, even years later.

As she takes the stage in Mumbai, Biba is looking forward to the music, the experience and the opportunity to share the spotlight with fellow doctors who, like her, have found a second calling in singing.

Biba Singh says, “Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. As a little girl, I would watch singing competitions with my parents and secretly dream of being on that stage someday. I never imagined that years later, I would actually get the opportunity to pursue that dream through Voice of Doctors. The journey of training and rehearsing has been incredibly fulfilling, and reaching the pre-finale round in Mumbai feels very special. Being part of a platform that brings doctors together through their love for music, and performing in front of legends like Kumar Sanu, Sadhana Sargam and Sudesh Bhosle, makes this experience even more memorable. I’m simply looking forward to giving it my all and enjoying every moment on stage

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2026 2:52 PM IST
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Biba Singh Reaches the Pre-Finale of Voice of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality

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Biba Singh Reaches the Pre-Finale of Voice of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality
Biba Singh Reaches the Pre-Finale of Voice of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality
Biba Singh Reaches the Pre-Finale of Voice of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality
Biba Singh Reaches the Pre-Finale of Voice of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality

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