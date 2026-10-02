Ultravibrant Integrated Energy Limited Filed DRHP With SEBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Ultravibrant Integrated Energy Limited, a Jaipur-based end-to-end integrated renewable energy solutions provider with a focus on independent power-producing projects for solar and battery energy storage solutions (“BESS’’), offering engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC’’) and operation and maintenance (“O&M’’) services and operating as a solar independent power producer (“IPP’’), has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated September 24, 2026 with SEBI in preparation for its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”). Ultravibrant Integrated Energy …

The IPO will comprise a Fresh Issue of up to 1,20,00,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 25,00,000 equity shares by the Promoter Selling Shareholder, Mr. Rajeshwer Singh, aggregating up to 1,45,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The company’s objective is Funding long-term working capital requirements of the Company, Pre-payment or scheduled re-payment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, and for general corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited & MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Inktime India Private Limited) is Registrar to the Offer. Ultravibrant Integrated Energy …

About Ultravibrant Integrated Energy Limited

Ultravibrant Integrated Energy Limited is an end-to-end integrated renewable energy solutions provider in India, with a focus on independent power-producing projects for solar and battery energy storage solutions. The company provides EPC services, with executed projects in Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana and Maharashtra and further projects awarded in Karnataka. It is also a solar energy IPP in Rajasthan, with further IPP projects awarded in Leh-Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh. In addition, we provide operation and maintenance (“O&M”), installation and commissioning (“I&C”) and consultancy services. Its EPC services include land aggregation, obtaining connectivity approvals, installation and commissioning of solar assets, facilitating captive arrangements, providing end-to-end transmission and sub-station infrastructure services, and integrating BESS technology.

During FY24 to FY26, the company commissioned 61 ground-mounted solar projects for a combined 189.97 MWp and 12,130 kWp across 37 rooftop projects. As on 31st August 2026, its Order Book for EPC projects stood at ₹ 65,451.41 Lakhs, and its Order Book for IPP projects stood at 37 MW (AC) in solar and 50 MW / 200 MWh in BESS. Ultravibrant Integrated Energy …

As an IPP, the company operates 31.25 MW (AC) and 39.90 MWp (DC) of solar projects under long-term Power Purchase Agreements with state government power companies, and provides O&M services for 31 renewable energy projects with an aggregate installed capacity of 116.23 MWp.

The company has secured and executed solar power projects pursuant to tenders issued by state government power companies under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme. Through its associate, it also offers turnkey BESS solutions for commercial and industrial and open-access customers.

For the period ended 31st March 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 38,399.24 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 5,675.08 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 3,339.04 Lakhs. Ultravibrant Integrated Energy …