Brace Port targets to Double Revenue in FY 28; Strengthens Expansion Plans Through SageRoute Investment

Stellar H1 FY27 performance; Acquires 76% stake in SageRoute Logistics, a proposed joint venture entity projected to generate ₹70–75 crore in revenue over the next 12 months

New Delhi [India], November 11: Brace Port Logistics Limited reported a strong financial performance for the half year ended September 30, 2026, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 34.9% year-on-year to ₹44.43 crore, compared with ₹32.94 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 39.5% to ₹3.47 crore, against ₹2.49 crore in H1 FY26, while profit before tax (PBT) grew 38.7% to ₹4.67 crore.

Building on this performance, the management is targeting a doubling of revenue in FY28 and remains bullish on the business outlook for H2 FY27. The company is focused on scaling its integrated logistics operations, expanding its service capabilities and pursuing strategic opportunities to strengthen its position across the logistics value chain.

As part of this strategic expansion strategy, the Board has approved the acquisition of a 76% stake in SageRoute Logistics Private Limited for a consideration of ₹0.76 lakh, following which it will become a subsidiary of the Company. The Board has also approved a further investment of ₹75.24 lakh in SageRoute Logistics Private Limited, alongside a proportionate investment of ₹23.76 lakh by the other shareholder.

The company’s expansion plans also include a proposed investment of up to ₹7.50 crore in warehousing infrastructure and related services, including third-party logistics (3PL) and fourth-party logistics (4PL), subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the performance and outlook, Mr. Sachin Arora, Chairman and Managing Director, Brace Port Logistics Limited, said: “Our H1 FY27 performance reflects the growth momentum in our business, with revenue increasing by nearly 35% and profit after tax growing by close to 40% year-on-year. We remain bullish on the outlook for H2 and are working towards our ambition of doubling revenue in FY28. Our investment in SageRoute, alongside our plans to expand warehousing and 3PL and 4PL capabilities, is aimed at building scale, broadening our service portfolio and creating new avenues for growth. We remain focused on strengthening our integrated logistics offering and delivering sustainable value to our customers and stakeholders.”

The financial results for H1 FY27 were reviewed by the company’s Statutory Auditors, who issued an unmodified conclusion.

Financial highlights

Consolidated financial performance | ₹ crore, except EPS

Particulars H1 FY27 H1 FY26 YoY growth Revenue from operations 44.43 32.94 34.9% Profit before tax 4.67 3.37 38.7% Profit after tax 3.47 2.49 39.5% EPS (₹) 3.07 2.20 —

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