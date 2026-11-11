Dhanteras-Diwali 2026: Retail Discounts and Real Estate Offers Aim to Turn Festive Sentiment Into Sales

New Delhi [India], November 11: Dhanteras and Diwali 2026 are bringing a wave of festive offers across retail and real estate, but the playbook looks different this year. Retailers are leaning on sharp discounts and cart-value incentives to pull shoppers into stores, while developers are using a mix of price waivers, payment flexibility, and location-led pitches to convert festive sentiment into bookings. The common thread: offers are plentiful, but buyers are being far more deliberate about where they spend.

Retail: Discounts Return, But the Basket Is Changing

1. Jaipur Kurti: Up to 40% off, with a nudge to fill the cart

Jaipur Kurti is offering discounts of up to 40% on selected styles this festive season, along with additional cart-value offers that reward larger purchases. Anuj Mundhra, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director of Nandani Creation Limited (the brand behind Jaipur Kurti), has positioned the offer around festive dressing without abandoning value.

The strategy reflects a broader trend in fashion retail this Diwali. While big-ticket categories like electronics have seen consumer hesitation, fashion and lower-priced discretionary items have continued to drive order volumes. Shoppers are still buying, but they are prioritising smaller, occasion-led purchases over large upgrades.

2. Saraf Furniture: Up to 60% off on solid wood and home decor

Saraf Furniture has rolled out what it calls its “Biggest Sale of the Year,” with discounts of up to 60% across its range of solid sheesham wood furniture and home decor. The sale is live on the company’s website and in retail stores.

Raghunandan Saraf, CEO of Saraf Furniture, has built the festive pitch around the durability and long-term value of solid wood, rather than just the headline discount. For home-furnishing buyers, the Diwali window is often one of the few periods when large-ticket furniture purchases feel justified—and a 60% discount is designed to convert that intent into a transaction.

Real Estate: Offers Are Plentiful, but Buyers Are Asking Harder Questions

The real estate market enters Dhanteras and Diwali 2026 with active demand but a clear tilt towards affordability, possession certainty, and financial discipline. Developers are responding with a mix of festive discounts, stamp-duty waivers, floor-rise charge waivers, and flexible payment plans. But the message from the industry is increasingly clear: festive discounts help, but they cannot substitute for a purchase that fits a household’s budget and long-term outlook.

3. RPS Group: “Look beyond traditional hotspots”

Aman Gupta, Director, RPS Group, says the festive season is a good time to buy, but only if buyers look at locations with genuine infrastructure momentum rather than just the festival calendar.

“Apart from the fact that it is Diwali season, it’s also important to look for places that allow for reasonable growth potential relative to price and lifestyle,” Gupta said, adding that buyers should focus on areas with metro lines coming in, large commercial centres, and smart-city planning.

The RPS Group quote captures a theme running through this year’s festive real estate market: the offer matters, but the location and the long-term value proposition matter more.

4. Shyam Group – Dholera SIR: The long-game investment pitch

Hardik Shah, Director, Shyam Group – Dholera SIR, is pitching the festive season as a moment to look at emerging growth corridors rather than established, high-entry-cost markets.

In a note, Shah argued that investors in Delhi NCR should look beyond traditional markets and evaluate Dholera SIR in Gujarat, where planned infrastructure—including the Ahmedabad–Dholera Expressway, a proposed semi-high-speed rail corridor, and the planned Dholera International Airport—could reshape the region’s real estate trajectory over time.

Shah has also cautioned that higher borrowing costs could alter the relative attractiveness of property versus fixed-income assets, which makes the entry price and payment structure particularly important for festive buyers.

5. PropertyDrone Realty: Affordability and financial fit come first

Nikhil Mawale, Co-Founder & CEO of PropertyDrone Realty, says the festive-season homebuyer in 2026 is not abandoning the market—but is doing more homework before signing.

“Financial considerations are becoming more influential in buying a house. The price range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore addresses a broad spectrum of buyers, who are looking for a combination of the right location, space, facilities, and affordability,” Mawale said, adding that buyers are increasingly weighing loan eligibility, interest costs, emergency savings, and future income security before committing.

For PropertyDrone Realty, the festive offer is less about a single headline discount and more about matching buyers with inventory that fits their actual repayment capacity. That approach aligns with survey data showing that affordability concerns remain elevated even as festive demand stays active.

6. Forteasia Realty: The festive quarter is crucial—but incentives must be real

Keshav Mangla, GM – Business Development at Forteasia Realty, has consistently emphasised that the festive quarter is a make-or-break period for residential sales, and that developers need to offer meaningful incentives when buyer sentiment is sensitive to prices and interest rates.

Forteasia Realty’s festive positioning is rooted in the broader NCR market, where plotted development and mid-segment housing have seen sustained interest. The company’s leadership has also flagged that a higher repo rate could pressure the residential market, making this year’s festive offers—particularly stamp-duty benefits, registration waivers, and payment plans—more consequential than in a lower-rate cycle.

What This Festive Season Is Really Telling Us

The Dhanteras–Diwali window in 2026 is not a discount free-for-all. It is a market where offers are abundant, but buyers are discriminating.

In retail, the sharpest discounts—like Jaipur Kurti’s up-to-40% off and Saraf Furniture’s up-to-60% off—are aimed at categories where consumers still see value, even if they are tightening their overall festive budgets. In real estate, the conversation has moved from “How much off?” to “What does the total cost of ownership look like after the waiver, the EMI, and the possession timeline?”

The coming days around Dhanteras and Diwali will be the real test. Developers and retailers are hoping that festive sentiment, combined with well-structured offers, will convert the browsing into bookings. But the early signal from the market is that discounts alone are no longer enough—the purchase has to make sense on the buyer’s terms, not just the seller’s calendar.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)