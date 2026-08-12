Chitkara University and Paramotor Digital Technology Limited Come Together to Build Future-Ready Fintech Talent

Chandigarh [India], August 12: Chitkara University and Paramotor Digital Technology Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Sonia Asher Centre of Excellence in Future Technologies and Innovation (“Centre”), aimed at preparing students for the rapidly evolving technology and fintech ecosystem.

The Centre will bring together students and faculty across engineering, business, design, mass communication and law, providing exposure to emerging technologies, industry practices, real-world applications and interdisciplinary learning.

Through this initiative, Paramotor Digital Technology Limited will bring its industry experience into the learning environment via corporate mentorship, workshops, hackathons, professional summits and symposia. Students will gain practical exposure to areas including AI, data science and technology competencies, helping bridge the gap between academic learning and industry application.

Expressing her opinion at the inauguration, Dr Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-founder of Chitkara University, said:

“Technology is reshaping the financial landscape at an unprecedented pace, and preparing students for this transformation requires more than academic knowledge; it demands meaningful engagement with industry, real-world problem-solving, and an interdisciplinary perspective. The Sonia Asher Centre of Excellence in Future Technologies and Innovation reflects our commitment to creating learning ecosystems where students can engage with emerging technologies, understand their applications, and develop the confidence to innovate. Through this collaboration with Paramotor Digital Technology Limited, we aim to equip our students with the skills, adaptability and future-oriented mindset needed to contribute meaningfully to the evolving fintech and technology ecosystem.”

Sonia Asher, Executive Chairperson and Whole-Time Director, Paramotor Digital Technology Limited, said:

“Fintech needs talent that can connect technology with real-world problems. Through this Centre, we hope to help students build the skills and perspective needed to shape what comes next.”

The initiative will also support faculty development, student projects, innovation programmes and industry interaction. Internship and employment opportunities, where applicable, will remain subject to defined selection and performance criteria.

The Centre aims to bring academia and industry closer, giving students practical perspectives and exposure that can help prepare them for opportunities across the evolving fintech and technology landscape.

About Paramotor Digital Technology Limited

Paramotor Digital Technology Limited is a fintech company focused on consumer spend management, rewards, loyalty platform, digital gifting and technical development services for businesses and consumers across India.

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