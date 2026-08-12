SoftTech Engineers Limited Celebrates 30 Years of Engineering the Digital Future of the AECO Industry

Vijay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, SoftTech Engineers Limited

New Delhi [India], August 12: SoftTech Engineers Limited, a pioneer in AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operations) technology and e-governance solutions, proudly marks 30 years of innovation, engineering excellence, and digital transformation. Over the past three decades, the Company has played a pivotal role in reshaping urban governance and infrastructure development by enabling the digital transformation of planning, permitting, construction, and asset management across India and international markets.

Today, SoftTech powers one of the world’s largest digital ecosystems for the AECO industry. Through its AI-powered Civit Suite, the Company has digitally processed more than 2 million building permits and facilitated approvals for over 30 billion square feet of built-up area. Its platforms are trusted by more than 1,500 government agencies, enterprises, and organizations, serving a growing community of over 4 lakh users across India and global markets.

Over the years, SoftTech has emerged as a key technology partner in India’s urban digital transformation journey. With a team of 550+ technology and domain professionals, the Company has helped modernize urban governance across 18+ Indian states, enabling authorities to issue, on average, one building permit every five minutes through intelligent automation. By replacing manual processes with AI-driven digital workflows, SoftTech’s solutions have helped reduce approval timelines by up to 70%, enhancing transparency, operational efficiency, and citizen-centric service delivery.

Beyond urban governance, SoftTech’s digital platforms have enabled infrastructure organizations to accelerate project delivery by up to 25%, while optimizing project costs, improving project visibility, and strengthening operational efficiency across large-scale public infrastructure initiatives.

Reflecting on the Company’s three-decade journey, Vijay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, SoftTech Engineers Limited, said: “Completing 30 years is an important milestone in SoftTech’s journey of innovation and transformation. From pioneering digital building plan approvals in India to creating AI-powered platforms that support smarter urban governance and infrastructure development, our focus has always been on solving real-world challenges through technology. As we enter our fourth decade, we remain committed to advancing the digital future of the AECO industry through Artificial Intelligence, Digital Twins, intelligent automation, and sustainable digital transformation.”

A Legacy of Industry-Defining Innovation

Since its establishment in 1996, SoftTech Engineers Limited has consistently anticipated the evolving needs of the construction and infrastructure ecosystem, introducing technologies that have transformed the way the built environment is planned, approved, constructed, and managed.

Beginning with engineering design software, the Company pioneered automated building plan scrutiny in India, laying the foundation for digital building permission systems that have significantly enhanced transparency, regulatory compliance, and efficiency for urban local bodies. Over the years, SoftTech expanded its offerings into the AI-powered Civit Suite, providing an integrated platform that connects planning, permitting, construction, infrastructure monitoring, sustainability, and asset lifecycle management.

In recent years, the Company has continued to lead the industry’s digital evolution through innovations such as CivitTWIN for AI-powered compliance simulation, the Digital e-TDR Exchange for transparent Transferable Development Rights management, and CivitINFRA, its BIM-enabled infrastructure project monitoring platform, which was selected by the Airports Authority of India for its landmark ₹17.16 crore digital transformation initiative.

Today, SoftTech has established a growing presence across India, the United States, Germany, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, delivering world-class GovTech and ConTech solutions that enable governments, developers, infrastructure agencies, and enterprises to build smarter, more resilient, and sustainable communities.

As SoftTech Engineers Limited enters its fourth decade, the Company remains focused on driving the next phase of digital transformation for the global AECO industry through Artificial Intelligence, Digital Twins, BIM, GIS, Blockchain, intelligent automation, and sustainable technology solutions.

About SoftTech Engineers Limited

SoftTech Engineers Limited (SEL) is a technology company focused on developing digital solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operations (AECO) and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides enterprise platforms that enable government bodies and infrastructure organizations to digitize planning, approvals, and project monitoring processes.Its flagship solutions, including CivitPLAN, CivitPERMIT (AutoDCR®), CivitINFRA (PWIMS), and CivitBUILD (Opticon), support building plan approvals, urban governance, and infrastructure project management, delivering greater efficiency, transparency, regulatory compliance, and real-time oversight across public infrastructure and urban development.

For further information, please contact: investors@softtechglobal.com

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