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Home > BL News > Cotecna Strengthens Food Testing Capabilities in India with Geo-Chem’s New Food Safety Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, India

Cotecna Strengthens Food Testing Capabilities in India with Geo-Chem’s New Food Safety Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, India

Cotecna Strengthens Food Testing Capabilities in India with Geo-Chem’s New Food Safety Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, India

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Last updated: September 2, 2026 19:55:10 IST

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Cotecna Strengthens Food Testing Capabilities in India with Geo-Chem’s New Food Safety Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, India

With more than 40 Food Testing & Inspection capabilities, Geo-Chem India, part of the Cotecna Group, supports the evolving needs of food businesses, exporters, importers, and regulators.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Geo-Chem India, part of the Cotecna Group, today formally inaugurated its state-of-the-art Food Safety Laboratory in Mumbai, India in the presence of Sébastien Dannaud, Group CEO – Cotecna; Amit Chopra, CEO, Cotecna – South Asia & Middle East; Avinash Maheshwari, CEO, Geo-Chem India; and other senior leaders, technical experts and laboratory professionals.

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The facility marks a significant milestone in Geo-Chem India’s growth journey and further strengthens its ability to support food businesses, exporters, importers and regulators with advanced testing and inspection services.

As global & India’s food industry continues to expand and regulatory requirements become increasingly stringent, the new laboratory will help businesses strengthen quality assurance, meet compliance obligations and facilitate access to domestic and international markets. Reinforcing Geo-Chem India’s commitment to strengthening food safety and quality infrastructure, the Mumbai laboratory brings together advanced instrumentation, experienced scientific teams and internationally recognised testing methodologies developed by support of our European counterparts to support a broad spectrum of food safety and quality requirements.

Commenting on the inauguration, Sébastien Dannaud, Group CEO, Cotecna, said: “India is one of the world’s most dynamic food markets and an increasingly important player in global food supply chains. The opening of our new Geo-Chem laboratory in Mumbai reflects Cotecna’s commitment to investing in the expertise, technology and infrastructure needed to support the food industry’s evolving challenges. With our expanded capabilities in India, we are helping customers strengthen quality assurance, meet evolving regulatory requirements and access domestic and international markets with confidence.”

Serving more than 850 clients, employing over 200 professionals and processing over 100,000 samples annually, Geo-Chem India’s Food Division laboratory network is recognised among the Top 5 Spice Testing Laboratories in India by the World Spice Organisation (WSO).

“India is a strategic growth market for Cotecna, and the Mumbai laboratory reinforces our commitment to supporting the region’s food industry with world-class testing services. By combining our global expertise with strong local capabilities, we are helping customers meet evolving compliance requirements and compete successfully in international markets,” said Amit Chopra, CEO, Cotecna, South Asia & Middle East.

The laboratory’s analytical portfolio includes testing for pesticide residues, mycotoxins, veterinary drugs, heavy metals, persistent organic pollutants (POPs), contaminants, additives, allergens, microbiological parameters, food contact materials, GMOs and fumigation residues. The facility also supports hygiene and environmental monitoring, along with research and development for new analytical methods and customer-specific testing requirements.

On the formal inauguration, Avinash Maheshwari, CEO, Geo-Chem Laboratories Private Limited said, “This new facility marks an important milestone in Geo-Chem India’s journey and reflects our commitment to strengthening food safety through world-class infrastructure, advanced technology and scientific excellence. Designed with European standards and pharmaceutical-quality practices in mind, the facility significantly enhances our sample-handling capacity and also expands our testing capabilities to include PFAS, dioxins, radioactivity & others.”

“With our customers at the heart of this investment, our vision is to build Geo-Chem India into one of the most trusted and respected food testing laboratories in the industry, setting new benchmarks in quality, reliability and innovation,” said Maheshwari.

Geo-Chem India has built a strong reputation through internationally recognised accreditations and regulatory approvals, including ISO/IEC 17025, EIC, APEDA, GAFTA, FOSFA, BIS and FSSAI, among others.

About Geo-Chem Laboratories Private Limited

Geo-Chem India, founded in 1964 and part of the Cotecna Group since 2022, is a leading Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) company providing independent testing, inspection and assurance services across food, agriculture, life sciences, minerals, metals and industrial sectors. Through its network of laboratories and technical experts, Geo-Chem India helps businesses ensure quality, safety, compliance and market access across domestic and international markets.

Website: https://geochem.net.in/en

About Cotecna

Cotecna is a leading provider of testing, inspection and certification services. We offer solutions to make supply chains safer and more efficient for our clients. Our trusted network of professionals and certified laboratories provides expertise across five key sectors: agriculture, food safety, metals and minerals, system certification & ESG solutions and consumer products. Founded in Switzerland in 1974, Cotecna started off as a family business and has now grown to become a world-class international player with over 8,100 employees in more than 180 offices and laboratories across approximately 50 countries.

Website: https://www.cotecna.co.in/

For more information, please contact: Nitin Rane | +91-22-61915100 | Nitin.RANE@cotecna.co.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 2, 2026 7:55 PM IST
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Cotecna Strengthens Food Testing Capabilities in India with Geo-Chem’s New Food Safety Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, India

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Cotecna Strengthens Food Testing Capabilities in India with Geo-Chem’s New Food Safety Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, India

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Cotecna Strengthens Food Testing Capabilities in India with Geo-Chem’s New Food Safety Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, India
Cotecna Strengthens Food Testing Capabilities in India with Geo-Chem’s New Food Safety Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, India
Cotecna Strengthens Food Testing Capabilities in India with Geo-Chem’s New Food Safety Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, India
Cotecna Strengthens Food Testing Capabilities in India with Geo-Chem’s New Food Safety Laboratory in Navi Mumbai, India

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