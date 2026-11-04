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Home > BL News > Dayal Opticals Supports Goonj with a Contribution of 300 Pairs of Eyeglasses

Dayal Opticals Supports Goonj with a Contribution of 300 Pairs of Eyeglasses

Dayal Opticals Supports Goonj with a Contribution of 300 Pairs of Eyeglasses

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Last updated: November 4, 2026 17:31:10 IST

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Dayal Opticals Supports Goonj with a Contribution of 300 Pairs of Eyeglasses

The initiative aims to support vision care awareness and improve access to corrective eyewear through the contribution of 300 pairs of eyeglasses.

New Delhi [India], November 4: Recognizing the important role that clear vision plays in education, livelihoods, productivity, and overall well-being, Dayal Opticals has partnered with Goonj to contribute 300 pairs of eyeglasses as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Through this contribution, the organizations aim to support individuals who may otherwise have limited access to corrective eyewear, helping address a basic yet often overlooked need.

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According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 2.2 billion people globally live with a vision impairment or blindness, and in at least 1 billion of these cases, the condition could have been prevented or has yet to be addressed.

The initiative aligns with Goonj’s community-led approach to development, which focuses on dignity, participation, and addressing essential needs through locally driven solutions. Through its network of grassroots partners across India, Goonj works across areas such as education, health, livelihoods, environmental sustainability, and disaster response.

By contributing 300 pairs of eyeglasses, Dayal Opticals seeks to support individuals who can be empowered with improved vision in their daily lives while reinforcing the importance of making vision care more accessible. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to addressing practical community needs through meaningful collaboration and awareness around eye health.

Commenting on the initiative, Sarvash Kalra, Director, Dayal Opticals, said: “Good vision is closely linked to learning, productivity, and independence, yet many people continue to live without access to basic corrective eyewear. Through this partnership with Goonj, we hope to contribute to improving access to vision support for communities that need it. We believe that even a simple intervention, such as a pair of eyeglasses, can have a meaningful impact on everyday life.”

Access to corrective eyewear is one of several practical needs that affect health, education and livelihoods. Collaboration between organizations and community-focused groups is one way to address such needs, alongside wider awareness of eye health.

About Dayal Opticals

Founded in 1961, Dayal Opticals is one of India’s leading premium luxury eyewear retailers, offering a comprehensive range of luxury eyewear, prescription lenses, sunglasses, and vision care services. With over six decades of expertise, the brand has built a reputation for quality, trust, and customer-centric care. Dayal Opticals represents some of the world’s leading eyewear labels and continues to serve customers through its network of retail stores across North India and Mumbai.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 4, 2026 5:31 PM IST
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Dayal Opticals Supports Goonj with a Contribution of 300 Pairs of Eyeglasses

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Dayal Opticals Supports Goonj with a Contribution of 300 Pairs of Eyeglasses
Dayal Opticals Supports Goonj with a Contribution of 300 Pairs of Eyeglasses
Dayal Opticals Supports Goonj with a Contribution of 300 Pairs of Eyeglasses
Dayal Opticals Supports Goonj with a Contribution of 300 Pairs of Eyeglasses

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