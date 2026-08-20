Delhi to Andaman: A Simple Guide to Planning Your Island Holiday in 2026

New Delhi [India], August 19: For travellers from Delhi, an Andaman holiday offers a refreshing break from busy city life. But planning a trip from Delhi needs attention because the islands are spread across different destinations and ferry schedules can affect your itinerary. From choosing flights and the right number of days to selecting hotels and planning Havelock and Neil Island, preparation can make the holiday smoother. This approach makes the holiday easier to enjoy.

Planning Your Andaman Trip from Delhi

The first step is deciding how much time you have and what type of holiday you want.

Couples may want more time at beaches and resorts, while families may prefer a relaxed itinerary. Adventure travellers can include scuba diving, snorkelling and sea walking.

For travellers who want a simpler planning process, Andaman tour packages from Delhi can combine accommodation, transfers, sightseeing and inter-island travel into one itinerary.

When comparing packages, do not look only at the starting price. Check the hotels, ferry arrangements, sightseeing and inclusions before making a decision.

Delhi to Andaman Flights

For most travellers from Delhi, flying is the most convenient way to reach the Andaman Islands. Port Blair, officially known as Sri Vijaya Puram, is the main arrival point.

Flight schedules and fares can vary by travel date and season. Booking early can provide more choices.

It is also important to plan enough time between your flight and ferry connections. A good itinerary should allow flexibility instead of depending on very tight connections.

How Many Days Are Enough?

The right duration depends on the number of islands you want to visit.

A 3 Nights 4 Days trip can work for travellers with limited time, usually covering Port Blair and Havelock.

A 4 Nights 5 Days itinerary gives more time for sightseeing and relaxation and can suit couples and families.

For many first-time visitors, 5 Nights 6 Days offers a good balance. It can include Port Blair, Havelock and Neil Island, depending on ferry schedules.

Travellers with 6 Nights 7 Days or more can enjoy a slower itinerary with additional time for beaches, activities and relaxation.

Understanding Andaman Package Cost from Delhi

The cost of an Andaman holiday depends on travel dates, hotel category, number of travellers, duration, ferry class, sightseeing and activities.

Budget packages generally use standard hotels, while premium packages may include better resorts, private transfers and additional experiences.

When comparing an Andaman tour package from Delhi, check whether the quoted price includes hotel accommodation, meals, ferry tickets, airport transfers, sightseeing and local transportation.

Flights may or may not be included, depending on the package.

A lower starting price does not always mean a lower final cost. Comparing complete inclusions is more useful than comparing only the headline price.

Why Havelock Island Should Be Included

Havelock Island, officially known as Swaraj Dweep, is one of the most popular destinations in the Andamans.

The island is known for beautiful beaches and water activities. Radhanagar Beach is a major attraction, while travellers can also enjoy snorkelling, scuba diving and kayaking, depending on weather and availability.

Havelock works well for different travellers. Couples can enjoy beach time and resorts, families can explore at a comfortable pace, and adventure seekers can add water activities.

Rather than trying to cover everything in one day, giving Havelock enough time can make the experience more enjoyable.

Should You Add Neil Island?

Neil Island, officially called Shaheed Dweep, is a good choice for travellers with additional time.

Compared with Havelock, it offers a quieter island experience. Bharatpur Beach and Laxmanpur Beach are among the places visitors can explore.

Neil Island suits travellers who prefer a peaceful holiday away from busy tourist areas.

However, ferry schedules should always be checked before adding another island. A practical route can reduce unnecessary travel time and make the itinerary more comfortable.

What Should an Andaman Package Include?

A good package should clearly explain what is included in the price.

Hotel accommodation

Airport pickup and drop

Inter-island ferry tickets

Local sightseeing

Vehicle transfers

Breakfast or other meals

Local travel assistance

Selected activities or entry tickets

The exact inclusions vary, so travellers should check the quotation carefully. Hotel names, room categories, ferry class, sightseeing details and cancellation policies should all be clearly mentioned.

Choosing a Reliable Andaman Travel Company

Planning an Andaman trip independently is possible, but coordinating hotels, ferries, transfers and sightseeing across different islands can become complicated.

A local travel company can provide useful on-ground assistance when ferry schedules change or weather affects travel plans.

Travellers should look for clear pricing, genuine hotel details, proper ferry arrangements, realistic itineraries and good reviews from previous customers.

For Delhi travellers looking for local assistance, AndamanTravelCare a Andaman tour operator can help with customised holiday planning and on-ground coordination across the islands.

A local team can also provide practical destination knowledge that may not be available through a standard online itinerary.

Plan Your Delhi to Andaman Holiday

An Andaman holiday from Delhi does not have to be complicated. Start by deciding your travel dates and budget, then choose the number of days and islands that suit your travel style.

For a first visit, Port Blair and Havelock offer a strong combination of sightseeing, beaches and activities. If you have more time, adding Neil Island can provide a quieter experience.

Give yourself enough time to enjoy the islands.

From Delhi to the beaches of Havelock and the peaceful shores of Neil Island, a well-planned Andaman holiday can become more than another vacation—it can become a journey worth remembering.

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