"He wanted so much much…": Matthew Perry's mom remembers late actor on 57th birthday

Los Angeles [US], August 20 (ANI): Matthew Perry’s mother Suzanne Morrison remembered her late son on what would have been his 57th birthday, recalling his long struggle with addiction and his wish to help others facing similar problems.

The Matthew Perry House, a foundation set up in the actor’s memory, shared Morrison’s message on Wednesday, August 19, along with an old family photo of Perry as a baby, PEOPLE magazine said.

In her birthday tribute, Morrison remembered her son and the difficult years he faced while struggling with addiction. She said she still thinks about him every day.

“August 19th. It’s his birthday. Matthew was born 57 years ago today, a day that I feel as keenly as if [it] all happened this very morning,” she wrote. “Along with all the days he struggled, and the days he hid his addiction from the world, and even from me.”

Morrison then remembered Perry as a loving but strong-willed person who wanted to get better. “Sweet, loving, funny, cantankerous, pig-headed Matthew, who wanted – so much – to be well,” she wrote. “I miss him terribly. All the time. Every day.”

She also recalled what Perry told her during the final days of his life. According to Morrison, the actor wanted to help people dealing with addiction after facing the disease himself.

“And I hear him saying over and over in those last days of his life, ‘I just want to help people like me, stuck in the disease of addiction,'” she continued. “He can’t anymore. But we can. And with your help, we will.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry House (@matthewperryhouse)

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54 from an accidental ketamine overdose, according to PEOPLE magazine. Following his death, his family said they were “heartbroken” by the loss and remembered how much joy he had brought to people through his work and friendship.

Morrison later spoke about her loss in a victim impact statement ahead of the May 2026 sentencing of Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s personal assistant who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine in connection with the actor’s death. She described Perry as her “heart and my soul” and wrote about the pain of losing her son.

After Perry’s death, his mother, family members and friends helped set up Matthew Perry House, a Canada-based foundation created to carry forward his wish to help people struggling with addiction. His sister Caitlin Morrison serves as the foundation’s executive director.

The organisation works to support people through recovery and keep Perry’s focus on helping others alive. (ANI)

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