DMRC Wins HR for the Greater Good 2026 Award at XLRI’s HR for the Greater Good Conclave 2.0

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 7: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, through its Centre for HR Research and Studies (CHRS), concluded the HR for the Greater Good Conclave 2.0, a three-day national conclave held from August 31 to September 2, 2026, bringing together organisations from the public and private sectors to engage with contemporary challenges and practices in Human Resource Management.

The conclave sought to examine how HR can play a more meaningful role in building organisations that are responsible, resilient and people-centric. The discussions and organisational presentations focused on five key areas: Artificial Intelligence Adoption in HR; Impact of Labour Reforms on Labour Practices; Environment and Sustainability: Green HRM; Total Rewards and Career Management; and Digital Transformation of Business and HR/IR Processes.

The three-day programme featured keynote addresses, expert sessions, panel discussions and organisational presentations, creating a platform for cross-sector learning and dialogue. The agenda included discussions on the human-centric adoption of Artificial Intelligence, workers’ dignity and labour reforms, digital transformation, AI-first organisations, employee wellbeing and the future of work.

Panel discussions were:

Panel 1: Artificial Intelligence: Future of HR & Digital Transformation, which was moderated by Prof. Pooja Malik, speakers were Ananya Dutta, Former CHRO, Jefferies; Himal Tewari, CHRO, Chief – Sustainability & CSR, Tata Power Group; Manish Kumar, CDO, Thermofisher; Sushil Baveja, CHRO, Jindal Stainless.

Panel 2: Labour Reforms and its implications for Labour Relations, which was moderated by Prof. Paramjyot Singh, speakers were Biranchi Das, Director, SECL; Krishna Chaitanya Padarthi, CHRO, Kusumgar (KC); Sajid Iqbal, CHRO, Brigade Group.

Panel 3: Employee Well Being and its Implications for Human Resource, which was moderated by Prof. Sai Bhargavi Vedula, speakers were Ambarish Sharma, CHRO, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.; Gopika Nair Bhanot, Dy. CHRO, Vedanta Power; Sanjay Sethumadhavan, Head Human Resources India, Russell Investments; Satender Kumar Sighadia, CHRO, GPS Renewables.

Keynote addresses were given by:

Prof. Manjari Singh, IIM Ahmedabad, on Human-Centric Adoption of Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Onkar Sharma, Former Chief Labour Commissioner of India, on Workers’ Dignity and Labour Reforms. Niveditha BK, Director, Human Resource Policy & Management, ISRO Headquarters on Digital Transformation. Hiren Shah, Founder & MD, Vertoz, on Building the AI-First Organisation: People, Leadership & the Future of Work.

A key highlight of the conclave was the recognition of organisations demonstrating noteworthy HR practices aligned with the larger objective of creating value for employees, organisations and society.

Winners – HR for the Greater Good Conclave 2.0

* HR for the Greater Good 2026 Award: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

* Most Consistent & Employee-centric HR Practices: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

* Artificial Intelligence Adoption in HR: CRED

* Impact of Labour Reforms on Labour Relations: Neyveli Lignite Corporation of India Limited (NLCIL)

* Environment and Sustainability: Green HRM: Larsen & Toubro

* Total Rewards and Career Management: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

* Digital Transformation of Business and HR/IR Processes: Brigade Enterprises

The organisational presentations formed an important part of the conclave with participating organisations sharing their practices and approaches across the five thematic areas. The agenda included presentations from organisations such as DRDO, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, NHPC, Virtusa Consulting Services Ltd., NTPC, NLCIL, NALCO, PwC Acceleration Center, India, DVC, Walchand People First Ltd., South Eastern Coalfields Limited, Brigade Enterprises Ltd., DMRC, L&T, CRED, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and South Eastern Coalfield Ltd., Tata Power, Tata Steel, and others.

The conclave concluded with the Valedictory Session and Award Distribution on September 2, marking the culmination of three days of dialogue, learning and sharing of organisational practices.

Dr. Jatinder Kumar Jha, Convenor, HR for the Greater Good Conclave; Associate Professor, HRM Area, XLRI, Jamshedpur told Al is influencing decision-making, labour laws are being redefined, and sustainability is becoming non-negotiable; the role of HR is no longer just supporting transformations but is becoming a key driver of organizational growth and a long-term value creator.

The HR for the Greater Good Conclave 2.0 builds on XLRI’s longstanding engagement with the field of Human Resource Management and its commitment to developing responsible leaders and workplaces that contribute to the greater good. The platform aims to encourage organisations to look beyond conventional measures of HR effectiveness and consider the broader impact of people practices on employees, organisations and society.

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