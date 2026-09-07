How Laburnum Developers Is Setting New Benchmarks in Gurugram’s Premium Housing Market

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 7: The Gurugram premium housing market has seen an evolution in the understanding of luxury home ownership, where, apart from the scale and inclusion of facilities, the emphasis is now shifting towards privacy, design, construction quality and a more curated residential experience. As a result, low-rise and builder-floor housing has witnessed increased demand in established localities and new corridors such as New Gurugram and Dwarka Expressway.

With its growing footprint of organized developers in this segment, the market is witnessing a more structured approach to residential development that goes beyond individual projects to include considerations of planning, design, construction quality and overall residential offering.

Laburnum Developers’ Position within the Evolving Market

Laburnum Developers has established a presence within the shifting dynamics of this housing segment. With more than 35 years of residential development experience since its inception in 1992, the company has a strong presence within Gurugram’s premium housing space, as reflected in its company profile, with more than 14 lakh sq. ft. of delivered area, over 22 lakh sq. ft of built-up area and more than 500 families served.

Its current portfolio of Victory Floors reflects its approach to premium residential development across multiple localities in Gurugram. With an established footprint in Sectors 47, 48 and 49 as well as Ansal Versalia in Sector 67A, Laburnum’s broader development presence extends across Sectors 63A, 82A, 83, 88 and 89 giving the company a footprint across established residential areas as well as newer growth corridors.

Contemporary Design, Curated Privacy and Quality Execution

The evolution of Gurugram’s luxury builder-floor segment is being driven not only by the format in which the home is offered but also by the values developers brings to the table in terms of design, construction and the overall residential experience for homebuyers.

Laburnum Developers’ approach to its residential offerings reflects a focus on contemporary design, comfort and quality of construction, complemented by an emphasis on lifestyle planning. The company’s emphasis on transparency, trust and long-standing relationships with stakeholders further supports the residential proposition offered within the premium housing segment.

Laburnum’s experience adds to the appeal of the builder-floor format in a city like Gurugram, where the approach to home ownership has evolved to include considerations of architectural design, amenities, functionality and quality of construction alongside privacy and low-density living.

Its approach to residential development provides an organised proposition within the builder-floor segment, where the focus shifts from simply viewing the home as an alternative to a high-rise apartment towards creating a more holistic living space through amenities, architectural design and quality of construction across a range of home plans.

Formalising and Elevating the Builder-Floor Segment

Gurugram’s builder-floor segment has traditionally been characterised by a more fragmented development process focused on plot-specific planning. The inclusion of organised developers within the segment has contributed to a more structured residential proposition in terms of planning, facilities, amenities and execution.

Laburnum Developers’ footprint in Gurugram reflects this transition, with its presence across multiple sectors positioning the company within the evolution of the city’s premium housing segment.

Its presence across sectors 47, 48 and 49 to 63A, 67A, 82A, 83, 88 and 89 enables the developer to address the changing needs of homebuyers across established residential localities and newer residential corridors. Furthermore, its focus on contemporary design and quality of construction reflects the broader shift in expectations around the residential experience among luxury homebuyers.

The evolution of the luxury builder-floor segment in Gurugram reflects an increasing emphasis on the quality of the resident experience. In this space, a professional approach towards development, with greater oversight of design, facilities and execution, can play an important role in enabling the homebuyer to move beyond the nuances of plot-specific planning and towards a more consistent residential offering.

Vision for a New Era in Gurugram’s Skyline

It is also the vision of Mr. Vipin Kaushik, Managing Director, Laburnum Developers, which has guided the company through its journey, as it builds on its rich legacy and experience in Gurugram’s residential real estate space.

His emphasis on newer construction practices, as well as his commitment to transparency and trust between the buyer and developer, has helped the company take a lead in Gurugram’s upcoming organized builder-floor segment.

Mr. Kaushik’s vision for the future skyline of Gurugram is one that is defined by high-end residential projects that cater to the changing needs of today’s buyer. His commitment to redefining the skyline of Gurugram is what has driven the company’s expansion into the residential segment, as it continues to focus on construction and design-led development, as well as the enhancement of the overall living experience.

With the capital city’s development trajectory on an upward path, it is only natural that the luxury residential real estate market will see an increased demand in the years to come, in line with the shifting demands of homebuyers. In this space, a developer’s vision and approach play a central role, while the premium builder-floor segment has the potential to reflect a greater degree of organisation and professionalism in its residential proposition.

A New Era for Builder-Floor Housing in Gurugram

Laburnum Developers’ presence across Sectors 47, 48, 49, 63A, 67A, 82A, 83, 88 and 89 reflects the changing dynamics of the premium residential market in Gurugram.

The company’s experience in the residential real estate space, including farmhouse development and the Laburnum Public School education vertical, has enabled it to establish a broader presence within the city’s expanding development landscape.

More importantly, its residential journey reflects the transformation taking place within the luxury builder-floor segment, with a growing focus on design, amenities and the overall living experience alongside privacy and low-density living.

Guided by Mr. Vipin Kaushik’s vision and dedication towards transforming Gurugram’s skyline, Laburnum Developers’ trajectory reflects a continuing shift towards a more organised and professional approach to premium residential development in the city.

https://projectsingurgaon.com/residential-projects-in-gurgaon/

https://projectsdwarkaexpressway.com/

https://victoryfloors.laburnumdevelopers.com/