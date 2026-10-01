Eco Warrior Awards 2026: Bhupender Yadav Calls Conservation a National Responsibility, Honours India’s Environmental Champions

Celebrating India’s Forest Officers & Conservationists: Veerappan’s Nemesis BK Singh Wins Lifetime Achievement Award; 15 Forest Officers Honoured

New Delhi [India], September 30: Protecting forests, wildlife, biodiversity and natural heritage is not merely a government responsibility but a national commitment, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday evening.

Speaking at 4th Edition of Eco Warrior Awards in Delhi, Mr Yadav said that India’s forests serve as ecological infrastructure, regulating water, moderating climate, conserving soil and supporting biodiversity and livelihoods. He called for a landscape-based approach integrating forests, wildlife, agriculture, water, livelihoods and human settlements, while stressing the importance of technology, scientific knowledge and community participation in conservation.

The Minister also highlighted the growing challenges faced by forest officers, including climate change, forest fires, habitat fragmentation, human-wildlife conflict and increasing pressure on natural resources. He acknowledged the contribution of frontline forest personnel and stressed that tribal and forest-dependent communities must be recognised as active partners in conservation.

Forests as India’s Ecological Infrastructure

Addressing the event, Mr Yadav said India’s forests are vital ecological infrastructure supporting water, climate, soil, biodiversity and livelihoods. He acknowledged the contribution of frontline forest personnel and stressed the role of tribal and forest-dependent communities as partners in conservation. The Minister said conservation has become increasingly complex, with forest officers required to manage entire ecological landscapes while balancing development, livelihoods, human aspirations and wildlife needs. He highlighted emerging challenges such as climate change, increasingly frequent and unpredictable extreme weather events, forest fires, water stress, habitat fragmentation, invasive species and growing pressure on land and natural resources. He called for a landscape approach that brings together forests, wildlife, agriculture, water, livelihoods and human settlements.

Mr Yadav said conservation is not merely a government responsibility but a national responsibility, describing the Forest Service as a service entrusted with the stewardship of India’s natural capital. He acknowledged the contribution of beat guards, rangers and other frontline personnel who patrol forests, respond to forest fires and protect wildlife habitats, saying they are the people who translate conservation policy into action on the ground.

He said the Eco Warrior Awards celebrate “courage without publicity, service without applause and commitment without immediate rewards” and should inspire many more people to work for India’s forests, wildlife and environment. He concluded that India’s conservation journey under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi continues to demonstrate to the world that development and environmental stewardship can advance together.

Eco Warrior Awards Recognise Outstanding Conservation Efforts

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Brij Kishore Singh, a 1976-batch Indian Forest Service officer of the Karnataka cadre and former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, for his decades-long contribution to forest and wildlife conservation. He was instrumental in combating the menace of notorious sandalwood smuggler and brigand Veerappan.

The awards recognised exceptional contributions across eight categories: Protected Area Management, Wildlife Protection and Conservation, Environment Conservation, Community Connect, Best Use of Technology, Special Jury Award, Special Projects and Lifetime Achievement.

For the first time, two winners were selected in each of the individual award categories, following a rigorous evaluation of more than 80 nominations from across the country.

In the Protected Area Management category, Dr. Prakash Chand Gogineni, Conservator of Forests and In-charge Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, and Manish Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Uttar Pradesh, were honoured for strengthening tiger and wildlife conservation through technology, protection measures and community participation.

The Wildlife Protection and Conservation Award went to Selvi S. Senbagapriya, DCF (Genetics), Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for community-based conservation and scientific monitoring in Mudumalai, and Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, DCF, Palampur Forest Division, Himachal Pradesh, for wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and anti-poaching operations.

Under Environment Conservation, Dharm Singh Meena, Conservator of Forests, Bhagirathi Circle, Uttarakhand, was recognised for restoring springs and streams through scientific water conservation, while Suman Shivashankar Sivachar W.M., DFO, Wokha, Nagaland, was honoured for protecting Amur falcons, engaging former hunters in anti-poaching and conserving Doyang Reservoir.

The Community Connect Award recognised Dhawan Kumar Rawat, DFO, Pakke Tiger Reserve, Arunachal Pradesh, for linking conservation with community livelihoods, and Gurharsh Singh, DCF, Rampur, Himachal Pradesh, for constructing a timber bridge within six hours after the Samej cloudburst to facilitate rescue operations.

In Best Use of Technology, N. Jayaraj, Wildlife Warden, Hosur, Tamil Nadu, was honoured for introducing an AI-based surveillance and early-warning system to protect elephants near a vulnerable railway stretch. Ramsundar M., Director, Rajgir Zoo Safari, Bihar, was recognised for digital booking, CCTV surveillance and GPS tracking.

The Special Jury Awards went to Savita Dahiya, DCF, Barmer, Rajasthan, for restoring Tal Chhapar grassland and improving habitat for blackbucks and chinkaras, and K. Karthikeyani, DFO, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, for a campaign that removed 239 illegal guns from the landscape and strengthened elephant protection.

The Eco Warrior Awards 2026 and Eco Warrior Conclave were organised by Indian Masterminds in association with the Indian Forest Service Association (IFSA), to recognise outstanding contributions to forest protection, wildlife conservation, environmental sustainability and community participation. The event brought together senior forest officers, conservationists, policymakers, scientists and industry representatives to celebrate India’s environmental champions and discuss emerging challenges in conservation.

Project Elephant and Great Indian Bustard Initiatives Honoured

The Special Projects Award recognised two major conservation initiatives: Project Elephant, led by Ramesh Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Wildlife, and the Great Indian Bustard conservation project in Rajasthan.

Dr. Parag Nigam, scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, and Dr. Vaibhav C. Mathur, Inspector General of Forests, received the award on behalf of Project Elephant.

The Great Indian Bustard project team was represented by Gobind Sagar Bhardwaj, Director of the Wildlife Institute of India; Dr. Tushna Karkaria, Project Scientist and Senior Veterinarian; Dr. Vaibhav Mathur; and KCA Arun Prasad, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Rajasthan.

Conclave Explores Technology, Corporate Partnerships and Environmental Ethics

The conclave featured three panel discussions on emerging conservation priorities.

The first session, “AI & Technology for Conservation and Natural Resources Management,” was moderated by journalist and wildlife expert Ajay Suri. The panellists included Sumit Sabarwal, N. Jayaraj, Dr. Gopala Areendran and Dr. Bilal Habib.

The second discussion, “Role of Corporates in Forest Management,” was moderated by senior journalist Manoj Singh. The panellists were Dr. Pravir Deshmukh, K. Ravi Chandran, Zubair Mohammed and Anikethan C.

The final session, “Sustainable Development & Environmental Ethics,” was moderated by IFS officer Dr. Nishant Varma. The discussion featured Dr. Madhu Verma, Gobind Sagar Bhardwaj and Dr. Deepankar Ghosh.

A wildlife photography exhibition showcasing photographs captured by civil servants from across India was also organised during the event.

Dignitaries Attend Ceremony; IFSA Souvenir 2026 Released

The event was attended by Dr. S. K. Awasthi, Director General of Forests; Mr. Bharat Lal, former Secretary General, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC); IFSA President Anita Karn; General Secretary Monalisa Dash; Indian Masterminds Founder Prabhakar Singh; and Co-founder and Editor Sharad Gupta, among other dignitaries.

Ms Dash welcomed the guests and outlined the efforts of the Indian Forest Service Association in advancing the interests and welfare of IFS officers across the country.

The ceremony also witnessed the release of the IFSA Souvenir 2026, featuring the experiences, perspectives and conservation journeys of Indian Forest Service officers.

The programme included addresses by IFSA President Anita Karn and Director General of Forests Dr. S. K. Awasthi, followed by the Minister’s address. Editor Sharad Gupta delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the awardees, dignitaries, sponsors and participants.

The awards, instituted in 2023 by IFSA and Indian Masterminds, have evolved into a national platform celebrating conservation initiatives, innovation and the contribution of forest officers and frontline personnel. The ceremony concluded with a group photograph of awardees and dignitaries, celebrating their collective commitment to protecting India’s natural heritage.

Leading Public Sector and Corporate Partners Support Eco Warrior Awards 2026

The event was supported by several prominent sponsors, including Hamdard Laboratories, GAIL India Limited, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited, Jungle Lodges & Resorts Limited, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The other sponsors included Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Their support contributed to the successful organisation of the Eco Warrior Awards 2026 and the 4th Eco Warrior Conclave, providing a platform to recognise and celebrate India’s efforts in forest conservation, wildlife protection and environmental sustainability.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.