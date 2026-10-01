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Home > World > PUTIN: RUSSIA WANTS TO STOP IT ALL VIA PEACE TALKS ASAP

PUTIN: RUSSIA WANTS TO STOP IT ALL VIA PEACE TALKS ASAP

PUTIN: RUSSIA WANTS TO STOP IT ALL VIA PEACE TALKS ASAP

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Published: October 1, 2026 23:43:09 IST

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PUTIN: RUSSIA WANTS TO STOP IT ALL VIA PEACE TALKS ASAP

PUTIN: RUSSIA WANTS TO STOP IT ALL VIA PEACE TALKS ASAP

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2026 11:43 PM IST
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PUTIN: RUSSIA WANTS TO STOP IT ALL VIA PEACE TALKS ASAP

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PUTIN: RUSSIA WANTS TO STOP IT ALL VIA PEACE TALKS ASAP

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PUTIN: RUSSIA WANTS TO STOP IT ALL VIA PEACE TALKS ASAP
PUTIN: RUSSIA WANTS TO STOP IT ALL VIA PEACE TALKS ASAP
PUTIN: RUSSIA WANTS TO STOP IT ALL VIA PEACE TALKS ASAP
PUTIN: RUSSIA WANTS TO STOP IT ALL VIA PEACE TALKS ASAP

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