FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

Written By:
Last updated: October 14, 2026 21:10:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: FITTR, a technology-enabled preventive-healthcare company, today announced its collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to spread fitness, preventive healthcare and healthier everyday living across the community. The announcement was made at the launch of the project, which was attended by Rohit Chattopadhyay, Co-Founder and Director, FITTR.

The association marks an important step in FITTR’s efforts to embed preventive healthcare into India’s growing wellness real estate sector. Through the collaboration, FITTR will work with Sendh Lake City to integrate health-focused living into the community through diagnostics, wearable-based health tracking, certified coaching, nutrition guidance, clinical support and AI-enabled health intelligence.

You Might Be Interested In

The initiative builds on FITTR’s strategic collaboration with Ileseum Clubs, a leading sports, fitness and lifestyle club-management platform. Together, FITTR and Ileseum are creating an integrated preventive-health ecosystem across clubs and residential communities by combining FITTR’s health intelligence with Ileseum’s physical infrastructure, curated programming and community engagement. The collaboration aims to reach over 50,000 Ileseum members annually and positively impact nearly 20,000 families living within integrated residential communities.

India’s wellness real estate market, estimated at US$20.5 billion, is growing at approximately 26.5% annually, faster than the global average. Globally, the sector reached US$876 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.8 trillion by 2030, according to the Global Wellness Institute. As homebuyers increasingly prioritise wellbeing, developers are moving beyond conventional amenities to create communities that actively support healthier lifestyles.

“India has always been deeply rooted in culture, but fitness and preventive health have not yet become equally rooted in our everyday culture. This can change when people build stronger associations and partnerships within their communities,” said Rohit Chattopadhyay, Co-Founder and Director, FITTR. “Sendh Lake City brings together young families and senior residents in one community, creating the right environment for health to become a shared way of life. FITTR aims to be a catalyst in bringing about this change-making preventive healthcare accessible, continuous and part of everyday community living.”

FITTR’s community-led model is designed to enable early identification of health risks, sustained behaviour change and long-term health monitoring. By working with developers, club platforms and township ecosystems, the company seeks to make preventive care a natural part of daily life, supporting India’s broader need to address lifestyle-related diseases through earlier intervention.

The collaboration with Sendh Lake City reflects FITTR’s belief that the future of real estate lies in shifting the measure of a home from square feet to healthspan, enabling residents to live healthier, longer, and more capable lives.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 9:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Rajesh Power Services secures new order of Rs 69.004 Crore; Back-to-back Gujarat Power Distribution infrastructure orders total ₹540.92 Crore within a Week

OpenAI employee who left for Apple took files about unreleased device, OpenAI alleges

BlackRock draws $205 billion in client funds as quarterly profit beats estimates

Arrowhead Recognised Among India’s Top 20 Tech Startups in LinkedIn’s 2026 List

Netflix cuts about 6% of jobs in biggest layoff since 2022

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 2-Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is 'painful' when Trump chooses a different side

Comedian Russell Brand was a ruthless sexual predator, UK prosecutors say

SK Group Chairman Chey sells stake to Dell family office fund for $406 million

Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters

BRIEF-J P Morgan Chase & Co.'s Long Position In H-Shares Of Midea Group Increases To 15.51% On Oct 8 From 14.80%, HKEX Shows

Comedian Russell Brand was a ruthless sexual predator, UK prosecutors say

UK finance minister Healey to target online marketplaces in tax crackdown, The Times reports

FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

ADVISORY – 2026 LAVER CUP TENNIS – UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

Astros part ways with manager Joe Espada

FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living
FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living
FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living
FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group’s Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

QUICK LINKS