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Home > Business News > Arrowhead Recognised Among India’s Top 20 Tech Startups in LinkedIn’s 2026 List

Arrowhead Recognised Among India’s Top 20 Tech Startups in LinkedIn’s 2026 List

Arrowhead Recognised Among India’s Top 20 Tech Startups in LinkedIn’s 2026 List

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Last updated: October 14, 2026 20:35:10 IST

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Arrowhead Recognised Among India’s Top 20 Tech Startups in LinkedIn’s 2026 List

The recognition follows a year of enterprise adoption, customer deployments and product development for the Bengaluru-based voice AI company

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Arrowhead, an enterprise voice AI company building conversational agents for high-volume customer interactions, has been named to LinkedIn’s 2026 Top Startups List in India.

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Arrowhead ranked on the 2026 LinkedIn Top Startups List in India. The annual list recognises emerging companies that are attracting attention from professionals and creating opportunities for people to develop their careers.

The recognition comes during a significant year for Arrowhead as the Bengaluru-based company expands across top enterprises including RBL Bank, UpGrad, Indiamart, Tata 1MG, BharatPe, Aditya Birla Capital and many others. 

“Being recognised by LinkedIn as one of India’s Top Startups is a massive moment for everyone at Arrowhead,” said Devyani Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Arrowhead. “From a 10-person team last year scaling to 40 people and triple the enterprise customers – it’s the grit, passion and hustle of each team member that’s gotten us to where we are today.”

Founded by Devyani Gupta and Vengadanathan Srinivasan, Arrowhead develops AI voice agents designed to manage long and complex voice conversations in multiple Indian languages. Its technology integrates with enterprise customer relationship management systems, diallers, and operational platforms, allowing the agents to retrieve relevant information and perform approved actions during a live call.

In one of its inbound customer support deployments with digital lending platform Kissht, Arrowhead’s voice AI agents began handling 40% of the company’s total inbound support volume within two months. Approximately 88% of the calls handled by the agents were resolved without human involvement, while the average handling time was approximately 30% lower than that of human specialists.

In another deployment with Tata 1mg, Arrowhead’s voice agent managed abandoned-cart recovery conversations from the initial customer call through to order completion. The deployment recorded a 15% higher conversion rate than the human-agent benchmark on the same leads and a 30% improvement in connection rates.

Earlier in 2026, Arrowhead raised $3 million in seed funding in a round led by Stellaris Venture Partners. The round also included participation from Kunal Shah, founder of CRED; Madhusudanan R, founder of M2P; and senior executives from the financial services and technology sectors. Arrowhead has used the funding to deepen its voice AI models, strengthen its technology and customer-facing teams, and develop infrastructure for large-scale enterprise deployments.

Enterprise voice AI is moving beyond scripted calling and basic automation,” Gupta added. “Organisations now expect these systems to generate outcomes. It’s no longer a cost center but a revenue center.” 

LinkedIn’s Top Startups List is one of the platform’s flagship editorial rankings. The India edition highlights emerging companies that have demonstrated their ability to attract professional interest, engage talent and create opportunities for career growth.

For Arrowhead, the recognition reflects the progress made by its product, engineering, customer success and business teams as the company continues to expand its enterprise voice AI platform in India and other markets.

About Arrowhead

Arrowhead develops enterprise-grade conversational AI voice agents for organisations managing customer interactions at scale. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company’s technology supports use cases across customer support, sales, collections, insurance renewals and other high-volume calling operations. Arrowhead’s voice agents support multilingual conversations and integrate with enterprise CRMs, diallers and internal systems to complete approved actions during calls. The company works with organisations across banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, e-commerce, education and other sectors. Arrowhead raised $3 million in seed funding in 2026 in a round led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

For more information, visit www.arrowhead.ai.

Media Contact

Garv Jain
Founder’s Office, Arrowhead
Email: garv@arrowhead.team
Phone: +91 96095 21113
Website: www.arrowhead.ai

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 8:35 PM IST
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Arrowhead Recognised Among India’s Top 20 Tech Startups in LinkedIn’s 2026 List

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Arrowhead Recognised Among India’s Top 20 Tech Startups in LinkedIn’s 2026 List
Arrowhead Recognised Among India’s Top 20 Tech Startups in LinkedIn’s 2026 List
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Arrowhead Recognised Among India’s Top 20 Tech Startups in LinkedIn’s 2026 List

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