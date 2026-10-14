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Home > BL News > FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin: Supporting Everyday Wound Care for Pets

FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin: Supporting Everyday Wound Care for Pets

FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin: Supporting Everyday Wound Care for Pets

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Last updated: October 14, 2026 20:00:13 IST

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FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin: Supporting Everyday Wound Care for Pets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Pets love to run, play and explore their surroundings, but these everyday adventures can sometimes result in minor cuts, scrapes and skin injuries. For pet parents, being prepared with suitable wound-care essentials is one way to be mindful of their pets’ everyday needs.

FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin is a topical wound-care product formulated to support the care of minor superficial wounds in pets. Available in a 100 ml pack, the spray combines curcumin and calendula extracts with allantoin, plant-derived glycerin and benzalkonium chloride.

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Curcumin and calendula extracts are included for their soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, while allantoin helps condition the skin. Benzalkonium chloride provides antimicrobial activity within the formulation. Together, these ingredients form part of a topical wound-care solution designed for pets.

FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin: Supporting Everyday Wound Care for Pets

For pet parents, having appropriate wound-care products at hand can be helpful when minor injuries occur during playtime or outdoor activities. FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin offers a convenient spray format for topical application as directed. More serious wounds, persistent bleeding or injuries showing signs of infection should be assessed by a veterinarian.

Product Details

  • Product Name: FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin
  • Pack Size: 100 ml
  • Product Category: Topical pet wound care
  • Key Ingredients: Curcumin extracts, calendula extracts, allantoin, plant-derived glycerin and benzalkonium chloride
  • Indication: Formulated to support the care of minor superficial wounds in pets.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 8:00 PM IST
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FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin: Supporting Everyday Wound Care for Pets

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FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin: Supporting Everyday Wound Care for Pets
FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin: Supporting Everyday Wound Care for Pets
FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin: Supporting Everyday Wound Care for Pets
FREOSSI Wound Healing Spray with Curcumin: Supporting Everyday Wound Care for Pets

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