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Home > BL News > From the House of Vasansi Jaipur Comes Varuna: A New Destination for The Wedding Circle

From the House of Vasansi Jaipur Comes Varuna: A New Destination for The Wedding Circle

From the House of Vasansi Jaipur Comes Varuna: A New Destination for The Wedding Circle

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Last updated: July 27, 2026 17:51:13 IST

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From the House of Vasansi Jaipur Comes Varuna: A New Destination for The Wedding Circle

Thoughtfully Coordinated Occasion Wear & Elevated Wedding Gifting

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 27: Celebrating The Wedding Circle—the bridesmaids, sisters, mothers, close family members, and every woman who helps make weddings unforgettable—Varuna, the newest brand from Vasansi Jaipur, officially launches as a contemporary luxury label offering thoughtfully coordinated occasion wear and curated gifting experiences inspired by the timeless artistry of Jaipur. Designed to bring together elegant ensembles for every member of the wedding celebration, Varuna ensures that every woman feels celebrated while creating beautifully coordinated moments across every ceremony.

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Designed for bridesmaids, sisters, mothers, close family members, and every woman who is part of life’s most cherished celebrations, Varuna brings together effortless elegance, responsible craftsmanship, and attainable luxury. Every piece is thoughtfully created at the Vasansi atelier in Jaipur using responsibly sourced natural fabrics, skin-friendly dyes, signature prints, and timeless embroidery.

With collections spanning sarees, anarkalis, lehengas, dupattas, festive separates, smart casuals, and minimalist kurtas, Varuna offers versatile silhouettes that transition seamlessly across haldi ceremonies, mehendi celebrations, cocktail evenings, family gatherings, festive occasions, and intimate celebrations. Priced between ₹5,000 and ₹50,000, the brand makes exceptional craftsmanship accessible to a wider community of women.

Extending its philosophy beyond fashion, Varuna also introduces a fresh perspective on luxury gifting. From curated wedding welcome kits and trousseau trunks to personalized wedding favors, monogrammed gift boxes, and wearable keepsakes, the brand reimagines gifting through pieces that are meaningful, functional, and designed to be cherished long after the celebrations conclude. Sustainability remains at the heart of the experience, with reusable packaging, natural fabrics, and conscious production practices.

Arushi Jain Sancheti, Founder, Varuna, says, “Varuna was born from a simple belief—that celebrations deserve to be remembered long after the last ceremony ends. We wanted to create a brand that honours the women who make every occasion so special, whether they’re the bride’s sister, a bridesmaid, a mother, or a cherished friend. Every Varuna piece is rooted in Jaipur’s rich craft heritage while embracing a modern, effortless aesthetic that women can wear and treasure beyond a single event. Alongside occasion wear, we’ve also reimagined gifting to be thoughtful, personal and lasting. At Varuna, we’re not just creating beautiful products; we’re creating meaningful experiences that celebrate relationships, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance.”

With its blend of heritage craftsmanship, contemporary design, coordinated occasion wear, and elevated gifting, Varuna aims to redefine the way modern Indian celebrations are experienced—bringing The Wedding Circle together through beautifully curated fashion and meaningful gifting that make every occasion more personal, memorable, and timeless.

About Varuna

From the house of Vasansi Jaipur, Varuna is a luxury occasion wear and gifting brand inspired by the artistry of Jaipur. Offering thoughtfully designed apparel and curated gifting solutions for weddings, festivities, and life’s special moments, Varuna combines responsibly sourced natural fabrics, timeless craftsmanship, signature prints, and contemporary silhouettes to create pieces that celebrate every woman and every occasion.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 5:51 PM IST
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From the House of Vasansi Jaipur Comes Varuna: A New Destination for The Wedding Circle

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From the House of Vasansi Jaipur Comes Varuna: A New Destination for The Wedding Circle
From the House of Vasansi Jaipur Comes Varuna: A New Destination for The Wedding Circle
From the House of Vasansi Jaipur Comes Varuna: A New Destination for The Wedding Circle
From the House of Vasansi Jaipur Comes Varuna: A New Destination for The Wedding Circle

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