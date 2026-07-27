Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story

Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/elvish-yadav-tejasswi-prakash-aarush-bhola-to-lead-playground-season-5-release-date-out20260727182821"> <p class="title">Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, Aarush Bhola to lead 'Playground Season 5', release date out</p> <a>

Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, Aarush Bhola to lead 'Playground Season 5', release date out

Written By:
Last updated: July 27, 2026 18:32:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story

San Diego [US], July 27 (ANI): Actor Eva Mendes celebrated partner Ryan Gosling’s casting as Marvel’s Ghost Rider with a heartfelt social media tribute that also paid homage to the film where their love story began, according to E! News.

Following the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con that Gosling will portray Ghost Rider in an upcoming standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film, Mendes took to Instagram to express her excitement nostalgically.

You Might Be Interested In

The actress reshared a fan-edited clip from the opening sequence of the 2012 crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines, the film where she and Gosling first met. The video features Gosling’s character, motorcycle stunt rider Luke Glanton, walking through a carnival before mounting his motorcycle, with the newly unveiled Ghost Rider logo edited into the footage.

The fan edit read, “from this intro only i thought ryan gosling can be a perfect casting for ghost rider role.”

Sharing the clip, Mendes simply captioned it, “Love, Roxy.”

The caption appeared to reference Roxanne Simpson, the character Mendes portrayed opposite Nicolas Cage in the 2007 film Ghost Rider, making her reaction a playful nod to both her past connection with the superhero franchise and Gosling’s new chapter as the iconic Marvel anti-hero, according to E! News.

Mendes, who shares two daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 10, with Gosling, later reposted another fan-made montage featuring scenes of the couple from The Place Beyond the Pines. The edit described Gosling as “Ghost Rider in a parallel universe.”

Thanking the creator, Mendes wrote that it highlighted “this beautiful parallel universe connection.”

Gosling’s casting was officially unveiled during Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. The actor, who has long been a fan-favourite choice to play Ghost Rider, expressed his gratitude during the event.

“Wow, is this really happening?” Gosling told the audience. “As you know, this is a character I’ve wanted to play for a very long time. So, Kevin, Josh Horowitz, Hall H, thank you.”

The upcoming Ghost Rider film will mark Gosling’s second collaboration with director Shawn Levy after Star Wars: Starfighter. While plot details remain under wraps, Gosling is expected to portray Johnny Blaze, the most well-known incarnation of the supernatural Marvel character, according to E! News.

The casting also creates a unique connection for the couple, with Mendes having previously starred in the 2007 Ghost Rider film and Gosling now set to introduce the character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 6:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: castingeva-mendesghost-riderinstagramMarvelMCURyan Goslingsan-diego-comic-conSocial Mediathe-place-beyond-the-pines

RELATED News

Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media

Series 'Yaga' teaser out, Hudson Williams to star in lead role

Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"

Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray charge over 2023 London nightclub attack

Callum Turner to star in sci-fi drama 'Neuromancer', to premiere on January 22, 2027

LATEST NEWS

Fanatics to buy BGC Group assets to launch prediction market exchange

Amazon Leo proposes constellation of over 5,000 satellites for direct-to-phone service

Coffee is healthy in moderation but dangerous in excess, study shows

Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story

Xabi Alonso meets Wallabies coach Les Kiss

BRIEF-IFB Agro Industries Posts June-Quarter Consol Profit 203.5 Million Rupees

What’s the ‘French highlight’? How to get this cool colour trend

Factbox-US companies face rise in cyber attacks

Falling oil prices spark relief rally in global stocks, bonds 

Six simple ways to boost your brain health this summer

Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story
Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story
Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story
Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story

QUICK LINKS