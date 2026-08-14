GD Goenka Public School Lucknow Secures Top Spot Among CBSE Schools in Uttar Pradesh in Cfore Rankings 2026

GD Goenka Public School Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14: The latest Cfore School Rankings 2026 have reaffirmed Lucknow’s status as a prominent hub for educational excellence. Highlighting academic rigor, infrastructure, and holistic development, the state rankings prominently featured the city’s premier educational institutions. Earning significant recognition, GD Goenka Public School Lucknow emerged as the No. 1 CBSE Co-educational Day School in Uttar Pradesh, securing an impressive total score of 1199 out of 1450.

The competitive landscape of the best day co-educational schools in Lucknow showcases a strong commitment to quality education across the board. In the ICSE board category, Seth MR Jaipuria School, Gomti Nagar secured the top rank with a total score of 1214. Following closely in the top tier of city schools are City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar with 1187 points, and Delhi Public School, Gomti Nagar Extn with 1160 points. Adding to the city’s strong educational portfolio, City Montessori School, Rajajipuram and Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Shaheed Path ranked highly with scores of 1155 and 1152, respectively.

Started in 2011, GD Goenka Public School Lucknow has consistently focused on modern educational practices to achieve its top CBSE ranking. The sprawling campus features modern infrastructure, well-equipped classrooms, and a dedicated faculty. Beyond standard academics, the school provides a comprehensive curriculum enriched with a diverse range of extracurricular activities, sports facilities, and leadership programs. By nurturing students’ intellectual, emotional, and social growth, the school empowers them to become responsible and creative global citizens equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Reflecting on the milestone, Sarvesh Goel, the Chairman of GD Goenka Public School Lucknow, attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of the school community.

“We are very pleased by this recognition,” Goel said. “It is the collective efforts of the entire Goenkan team and reflects our commitment to create the most advanced and conducive learning environment for our students, where children grow into confident, independent, innovative and lifelong learners. The main reason behind this achievement is that we are future-driven and keep pace with global trends and the latest technology.”

Goel further emphasized that the top ranking is a testament to the dedication of teachers, school authorities, and parents. He noted that the institution aims to nurture well-rounded individuals who grow in both character and global awareness, rather than focusing solely on academic strength.

“We will continue to embrace innovation, global best practices and future-ready learning, thus empowering every child to face the challenges of the ever growing and changing outside world,” he added. “Our objective at large is to create enriched personalities who will further contribute in the development of the nation and this survey result is surely a motivation for us to aim for greater goals.”

Under the visionary leadership of Sarvesh Goel, the school has cultivated a dynamic environment highly conducive to research, creative learning, and innovation, blending global education standards with traditional Indian values.

Beyond his role as an educationist, Sarvesh Goel stands as an eminent entrepreneur, marathoner, hotelier, and film producer. Leading the Mansingh Goel Group, a conglomerate with a rich legacy dating back to 1921, his leadership has set high benchmarks across multiple sectors including luxury hospitality, fitness, and entertainment, reinforcing an unwavering commitment to societal betterment.

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