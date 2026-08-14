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Home > World > RUSSIA, ON SITUATION IN BLACK SEA, SAYS THERE ARE NO GROUNDS TO GIVE UKRAINE 'TEMPORARY RESPITE'

RUSSIA, ON SITUATION IN BLACK SEA, SAYS THERE ARE NO GROUNDS TO GIVE UKRAINE 'TEMPORARY RESPITE'

RUSSIA, ON SITUATION IN BLACK SEA, SAYS THERE ARE NO GROUNDS TO GIVE UKRAINE 'TEMPORARY RESPITE'

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Published: August 14, 2026 14:39:09 IST

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RUSSIA, ON SITUATION IN BLACK SEA, SAYS THERE ARE NO GROUNDS TO GIVE UKRAINE 'TEMPORARY RESPITE'

RUSSIA, ON SITUATION IN BLACK SEA, SAYS THERE ARE NO GROUNDS TO GIVE UKRAINE 'TEMPORARY RESPITE'

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 2:39 PM IST
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RUSSIA, ON SITUATION IN BLACK SEA, SAYS THERE ARE NO GROUNDS TO GIVE UKRAINE 'TEMPORARY RESPITE'

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RUSSIA, ON SITUATION IN BLACK SEA, SAYS THERE ARE NO GROUNDS TO GIVE UKRAINE 'TEMPORARY RESPITE'

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RUSSIA, ON SITUATION IN BLACK SEA, SAYS THERE ARE NO GROUNDS TO GIVE UKRAINE 'TEMPORARY RESPITE'
RUSSIA, ON SITUATION IN BLACK SEA, SAYS THERE ARE NO GROUNDS TO GIVE UKRAINE 'TEMPORARY RESPITE'
RUSSIA, ON SITUATION IN BLACK SEA, SAYS THERE ARE NO GROUNDS TO GIVE UKRAINE 'TEMPORARY RESPITE'
RUSSIA, ON SITUATION IN BLACK SEA, SAYS THERE ARE NO GROUNDS TO GIVE UKRAINE 'TEMPORARY RESPITE'

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