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Home > BL News > German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

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Last updated: September 24, 2026 11:06:12 IST

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German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Germany-based CAC ENGINEERING GmbH (CAC) and Pune-based Trichemie Plant Engineering Solutions (TPES) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to combine CAC’s technology expertise with Indian engineering talent, according to a press statement issued by the companies.

The partnership will focus on engineering and executing manufacturing facilities for green hydrogen and synthetic fuels, besides projects in the chlor-alkali, semiconductor and specialty chemical industries.

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CAC, based in Chemnitz, Germany, has patented technologies for MethaFuel®️ and MethaJet®️ synthetic fuels produced from hydrogen and captured CO2.

Synthetic gasoline produced using CAC’s MethaFuel®️ technology is approved for use in vehicles and offers a pathway to renewable fuels based on renewable hydrogen and captured CO₂.
The partnership will also seek to support India’s ambitions under the National Green Hydrogen Mission by creating additional applications for hydrogen.

German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

As part of the agreement, CAC and TPES will develop a Global Competency Centre in Pune. The centre will undertake engineering work for projects in India, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and African markets.

Joerg Engelmann, managing partner, CAC Engineering, said, “The timing is favourable: economic ties between Germany and India are strengthening, while the EU–India Free Trade Agreement, concluded earlier this year, is expected to improve market access once it takes effect.”

Engelmann said the partnership would help CAC convert its technologies into projects with a local partner while providing access to India’s engineering talent pool.

Sunil Kulkarni and Peter Stromberger, managing directors, TPES, said Indian engineering capabilities combined with CAC’s technology would provide competitive solutions for global markets. “The global competence centre in Pune will become the hub for engineering of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe,” they said.

For more information, please visit: https://trichemie.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 11:06 AM IST
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German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

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German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.
German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.
German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.
German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

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