'Masterplan' trailer: Stanley Tucci recruits long-lost siblings to execute Mona Lisa painting heist

Washington DC [US], September 24 (ANI): A heist film is on the way after the streaming giant Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the movie titled ‘Masterplan.’ The film stars Stanley Tucci, Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo in the lead roles.

As per the trailer, Stanley Tucci plays the role of a “retired thief” who recruits two young strangers to help him steal the painting of Mona Lisa. Simona dons the character of a cybercrime expert, while Victor is an explosives specialist in the film.

The trailer is full of tense and humorous moments, signifying the balance between intense storytelling and comic relief.

“When a legendary thief sets his sights on the Mona Lisa, he recruits two young strangers to help him, Chiara, a sharp Italian cybercrime expert, and Jay, a swaggering French explosives specialist, before revealing they are long-lost sibling and oh yes, by the way, he is their father. Thrown into a chaotic reunion they never asked for, this new family must learn to work together, and try not to kill each other, if they want any chance at pulling off the heist of the century,” reads the synopsis of the film as quoted in a press release shared by the makers.

Prime Video shared the trailer on its Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Masterplan is directed by Thomas Vincent and co-written by Vincent and BAFTA-winning screenwriter David Wolstencroft. The story is by Giacomo Durzi, Alessandro Fabbri, Alberto Vignati, Wolstencroft and Vincent.

Co-produced by Gaumont and Amazon MGM Studios, the film was shot across multiple locations in France and Italy.

The film is slated to be released on Prime Video on October 16. (ANI)

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