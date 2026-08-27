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Home > BL News > Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026 Brings Together Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Innovators in Hyderabad

Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026 Brings Together Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Innovators in Hyderabad

Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026 Brings Together Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Innovators in Hyderabad

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Last updated: August 27, 2026 18:05:17 IST

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Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026 Brings Together Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Innovators in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 27: Business leaders, entrepreneurs, technology professionals, innovators and senior executives from diverse sectors came together in Hyderabad on August 22 for the Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026, held at ITC Kohenur.

The conclave brought together conversations on artificial intelligence, technology, entrepreneurship, business transformation, healthcare, real estate, finance, sustainability and the evolving role of leadership in India’s growing business ecosystem.

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Sri Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister for Irrigation & CAD; Food & Civil Supplies, Government of Telangana, was the guest of honour. Dr J. A. Chowdary, Founder & Chairman, International Startup Foundation (ISF) and former Special Chief Secretary, IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh, was also part of the programme.

From Recognition to Industry Dialogue

The event was structured around the idea that recognition and meaningful industry dialogue can go hand in hand. Alongside the awards, the discussions provided a platform for leaders to examine the practical challenges businesses face as artificial intelligence, digital platforms and changing consumer expectations reshape industries.

The event was brought to you by Business Mint and curated by Brandfosys Media & Technologies and Digitech Media. CNBC-TV18 was the Media Partner, with LSR TUDOR as the Powered By partner and FUJIFILM India Pvt Ltd and Shree TMT Steel as Co-Powered By partners. The event also featured Rezolve Ai as the AI Commerce Partner, Zaggle as the Business Payment Partner, ReelOnGo as the Content Partner, Florencia Paris as the Gifting Partner, and IFINGlobal Group as the Knowledge Partner.

The Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026 concluded as a cross-industry gathering that combined recognition with discussions on technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and the direction of India’s business landscape.

Global Business Excellence & Leadership Conclave 2026 Brings Together Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs and Innovators in Hyderabad

Conversations Around the Next Phase of Business

A central theme of the conclave was how businesses are adapting to technological and economic changes.

The panel discussion “The AI Imperative: Leadership, Transformation & the Future of Enterprise”, moderated by Sumiit Lakhutia, Associate Editor, Network18, brought together Kalpadip Basu, VP – AI Technology and Engineering, Rezolve AI PLC; Dr. M. P. Raghav Rao, Managing Director, Fujifilm Sericol India Pvt. Ltd.; CA Jyoti Prakash Mahapatra, Group CFO, Ruby Hall Clinic; and Bindu Ajit, Head of Biocon Academy.

The second discussion, “India’s Next Growth Frontier: Technology, Innovation & Global Leadership,” included Pavan Paruchuri, SVP Enterprise Services, Rezolve India and USA; Mr. Jude Kanti Mohanty, Director, Infiflex Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Rahul Sarin, Co-Founder & CEO, FLEXLEAZE Corporate Solutions Private Limited; Dr. Moksha Kalyanram Abhiramula, Senior Advocate; and Ravi Kappagantu, CTO, Lloyds Technology.

A further session, “The Road to Building Tomorrow’s Unicorns,” was moderated by Sridevi Kakarlapudi, Founder & CEO, RemNutri Health Pvt. Ltd.

The programme also featured two fireside conversations, with Sauvik Banerjjee, Group CTO, Rezolve AI PLC and Chairman, Rezolve India, and Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder & CEO, ASBL. Both sessions were moderated by Gulnar Virk, Entrepreneur & Co-Founder, Hashtag Marketing India.

Recognising Business Excellence Across Sectors

The awards segment recognised professionals and organisations working across a wide range of industries.

The awardees and recognised organisations included:

  • Dr. J. A. Chowdary, Founder & Chairman, International Startup Foundation (ISF) & Former Special Chief Secretary, IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh — Lifetime Achievement
  • Florencia ParisExcellence in Accessible Luxury Fragrance Innovation
  • Dr. Moksha Kalyanram Abhiramula, Senior Advocate — Corporate Dealmaker & Counsel of the Year – 2026
  • Resplice Autism Research InstituteInnovation in Integrated Neurodevelopmental & Microbiome Care
  • Makuta Developers (Hyderabad)Excellence in Residential/Commercial Development – Hyderabad
  • Baratam Satish Kumar, Director, Firstchoice Readymix Pvt Ltd — Quality Excellence in Building Material Manufacturing
  • GHR InfraEmerging Real Estate Developer of the Year – 2026
  • The Cascades NeopolisOnly WELL Certified Luxury Residences Project
  • Rubrick ConstructionsMost Promising Real Estate Developer of the Year – 2026
  • Praneeth GroupResidential Real Estate Developer of the Year – 2026, Hyderabad
  • BluTailor (MPF Group)Global Bespoke Menswear & Personalized Lifestyle Innovation Award
  • Sai Apuroop Gollu, Director & Business Head of Prismos Beauty — Rising Young Entrepreneur of the Year
  • HOMETRENZExcellence in Interior Design – Hyderabad
  • StethoLinkHealthtech Innovation Award 2026
  • Nav Let’s Go Deep by NS4 TripsBest Luxury Holiday Curator
  • Dr. Rumana Sinha Sehgal, Founder & CEO of Serendipity — Leadership Excellence in Technology & Innovation – 2026
  • Koushik Marrikanti, Vice President – Payments and Fraud Risk, EXL — Innovation Award for AI-Powered Risk & Fraud Prevention Solutions
  • Chiru Harsh Patnam, Founder of Luminkraft Private Limited. — Emerging Automotive Manufacturing Entrepreneur – 2026
  • Rashi Singh, Founder, Always Sunday — Excellence in Lifestyle Hospitality Entrepreneurship
  • Harmann Kaur, Entrepreneur & Celebrity Fashion Stylist — Excellence in Fashion Lifestyle & Hospitality
  • Sushanth Anumolu, Actor & Entrepreneur — Excellence in Sports Entrepreneurship
  • Kuldeep Dasari, Revenue Head, South & East Markets, Aha OTT — Excellence in Revenue Leadership & Regional Market Expansion
  • ReelOnGoStartup of the Year – Fastest Content Delivery Innovation
  • Sandip Patnaik, Senior Managing Director & Member, Board of Directors, JLL India — Outstanding Contribution to Hyderabad’s Real Estate Growth & Development
  • Asha Purna BuildconThe Luxury Township of the Year
  • Satish Marukurthi, CEO, Croissance Clinical Research Pvt Ltd — Global Excellence in Clinical Research Quality & Compliance
  • Radhey ConstructionsFastest Growing Real Estate Brand – Hyderabad 2026
  • Lloyd Healthcare Pvt LtdEmerging Cardio-Diabetic Pharma Company of India
  • Mr. Vikram Narayanarao, Managing Director, Lloyd Healthcare Pvt Ltd — Visionary Leader Driving Healthcare Innovation
  • Dr. M. P. Raghav Rao, Managing Director, Fujifilm Sericol India Pvt Ltd — M.D of the Year- Business innovation & Leadership
  • The PlatterRising Creative Agency of the Year
  • Rahul Mishra, Founder, CIALFOR Research Lab — Data Privacy Leader of the Year
  • CA Jyoti Prakash Mahapatra, Group CFO, Ruby Hall Clinic — Visionary CFO of the Year – HealthCare
  • Rainbow Aviation Pvt LtdLeading GSSA & Airline Services Company of the Year
  • Abhishek Agarwal, President, Judge Group India — Transformational Business Icon of the Year
  • Biocon AcademyExcellence in Bridging Industry & Academia
  • Tatha Vedic Collection — Divita Kanoria, Founder — Excellence in Biotech Skincare Innovation
  • Modern Informatics Pvt LtdAI-Driven Security Solutions Company of the Year
  • Sher Singh, Managing Director, Mount Roofing and Structures Pvt Ltd — Manufacturing Leader of the Year in Building Materials
  • CRIF High MarksFinancial Intelligence & Analytics Company of the Year
  • Infiflex Technologies Pvt LtdExcellence in Digital Transformation & Cloud Innovation
  • Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, Founder, Livguard — Visionary Business Leader of the Year – Energy & Sustainability
  • LivguardExcellence in Renewable Energy & Storage Solutions
  • Dr.Raj P. Narayanam , Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle — Most Visionary FinTech Entrepreneur & Business Leader – 2026
  • Kuruva Venkata Ramana Murthy, Author & Creator, Bharateeya Strategic Intelligence — Pioneering Contribution to Bharateeya Strategic Thinking
  • Jhanvi Narang, CMO, Asian Cinemas — Excellence in Cinema Marketing & Audience Experience
  • Revathipathi Namballa, Founder & CEO, Cloudangles — Emerging & Visionary CEO of the Year
  • Anil ViswasEmerging & Promising CXO Leader in Global Business Startegy and AI-Digital Innovation
  • Kunal Singh Rana, Founder – Mudhouse — Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality & Eco-Friendly Stays
  • Dr. Vinitha Ramachandran, Diabetes Dentist — Outstanding Contribution to Integrated Diabetes & Periodontal Care
  • 8 Views Excellence in Digital Marketing & Brand Growth – 2026
  • Saina Nehwal, Indian former badminton player — Outstanding Contribution to Indian Badminton

The recognitions reflected the breadth of the contemporary business ecosystem, with award categories spanning established companies, emerging businesses and individual professionals.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 27, 2026 6:05 PM IST
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