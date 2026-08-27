Nicole Kidman plans to see Adela live in Nashville, singer reacts

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Nicole Kidman says she plans to see Slovak singer-songwriter Adela perform live in Nashville, a revelation that comes as the rising pop star prepares to release a song titled ‘Nicole Kidman’ on her debut album.

At the London premiere of ‘Practical Magic 2’ on Wednesday (local time) Kidman was asked by a fan whether she knew Adela, whose pop career is gaining momentum with the upcoming release.

“Do you know who Adela is?” the fan asked in a video, as per Billboard.

“No!” Kidman initially replied.

After the fan explained that Adela is a singer with a song called “Nicole Kidman,” the Oscar-winning actress quickly recognised her.

“Oh, yes! She is! I do know!” Kidman exclaimed, adding, “I think she’s Slovakian, right?”

When the fan described Adela as “amazing,” Kidman revealed that she may soon catch the singer’s live show.

“I absolutely know who she is and she’s coming to Nashville, and I’m going to go see her,” Kidman said, as per Billboard.

The timing comes as Adela prepares to enter a new phase of her career.

Her debut album, PRIMA, is scheduled for release on September 4, with ‘Nicole Kidman’ listed as the second track on its 11-song track list.

The album will also include ‘Ain’t in LA,’ Adela’s breakout single and her first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, where it debuted at Number 85.

Adela is currently performing on her Red Bottoms Tour in support of the PRIMA era. The tour is scheduled to stop in Nashville on September 21 at The Basement East.

Later Wednesday, the singer reacted to Kidman’s comments, writing, “WOW OH MY GOD NICOLE WOW OH MY GOD HOLY SH- WOW,” as per Billboard.

It remains unclear whether Kidman has heard ‘Nicole Kidman,’ the song named after her. With PRIMA due out soon and Adela scheduled to perform in Nashville, the actress could soon get the chance to hear it live. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)