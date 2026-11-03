Gold, Grace, Growth & Brilliance: Khazanchi Jewellers’ Migration to Mainboard Sets Stage for a Rs 5,000 Crore Horizon

New Delhi [India], November 3: When a business accomplishes its migration to the mainboard, the transition signifies far more than a simple corporate stock exchange move. It represents a fundamental shift in capital scale, operational ambition, and market positioning. For Chennai-based Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (KJL), migrating from the BSE SME platform to the BSE & NSE Mainboard on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, marked the official beginning of a transformative growth chapter.

Armed with a clear vision, the company is leveraging this landmark mainboard migration as a launchpad to scale its business from a current base of approximately ₹2,000 crore in revenue to an ambitious target of over ₹5,000 crore by FY2030. This milestone underscores Khazanchi’s financial strength and robust business viability, aligned with its long-term objectives.

In an industry historically divided between volume-focused traditional wholesalers and nimble retail chains, Khazanchi Jewellers is constructing a distinct hybrid growth engine designed to deliver both operational scale and expanding profit margins.

A Vision Built on Structural Transformation

At the heart of Khazanchi’s strategic blueprint lies a deliberate plan to reshape how its revenues are generated. Historically, wholesale B2B operations have formed the backbone of the company’s business, generating around 90% of total revenue. While this foundation provides strong volume movement, predictable cash flow, and deep distribution reach, wholesale models naturally operate on Stable operating margins.

To unlock deeper corporate value and build stronger brand equity, management has started driving a structural transition toward a balanced revenue portfolio. With more than 5 decades of Legacy, built up trust, a huge owned designed creations and long-lasting relationship with best crafters and manufacturers. To begin with Khazanchi inaugurated its 10000 Sq feet showroom as premium experience centre. Over the next 3-4 years, the company aims to scale its B2C retail segment so that it contributes 35% to 40% of overall revenues, bringing the long-term B2B and B2C split to a well-balanced 60-40 ratio. This shift toward high-margin retail channels is targeted to elevate operating margins to an impressive 8% to 9% level.

Synchronized Execution Across Core Pillars

Achieving a sustained annual revenue growth rate of 25% to 30% requires execution across every level of the organization. Khazanchi’s expansion journey is underpinned by several proactive measures and strategic initiatives currently underway.

First, the company is strengthening its dominant B2B core rather than shifting away from it. By adding new domestic and regional clients across diverse geographies, expanding wallet share with established partners, and enhancing supply chain efficiencies through real-time ERP integration, Khazanchi secures a reliable, volume-driven revenue baseline that supports its broader expansion.

Second, the company is accelerating its B2C retail brand transformation. A major highlight of this strategy includes rolling out 8 to 10 new stores, comprising a balanced mix of grand flagship experience centres and sleek, modern boutiques dedicated to minimal jewellery concepts. Moving outward from its stronghold in the home state into neighbouring regions and ultimately establishing a pan-India footprint, this retail rollout brings the brand directly to retail consumers, capturing higher margins and driving strong brand recall.

Third, Khazanchi is expanding into high-value product categories to enhance overall profitability. The company is aggressively scaling its Natural diamond and studded jewellery offerings under Brand Vajraa, By emphasizing design-led, value-added gold and precious metal products, the brand commands better design premiums while catering to shifting consumer tastes.

Fourth, technology serves as a major growth enabler through a modern digital and omnichannel engine. The company is investing in a scalable e-commerce infrastructure tightly integrated with central enterprise resource planning systems. This integration enables real-time inventory management, data-driven decision-making, and a fluid buying experience across both digital screens and physical store floors, improving overall capital efficiency.

Industry Tailwinds and Mainboard Horizons

Khazanchi’s mainboard migration coincides with a favourable period for India’s organized jewellery market. Increasing consumer trust in hallmarking and HUID, a growing preference for institutional brands over unorganized local jewellers, and steady demand for precious metals provide strong macro support.

For shareholders, institutional investors, and trade partners, the company’s transition to the Mainboard enhances market visibility, improves equity liquidity, and positions the corporate entity to attract broader institutional capital. By blending a large-scale B2B foundation with high-margin, technology-enabled retail expansion, Khazanchi Jewellers is demonstrating that its target of ₹5,000 crore by 2030 is a well-calculated, natural step forward in its evolution.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)