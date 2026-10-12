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Home > BL News > Hazoor Multi Projects Secures NHAI Orders Worth Rs 77.60 Crore; Check Details

Hazoor Multi Projects Secures NHAI Orders Worth Rs 77.60 Crore; Check Details

Hazoor Multi Projects Secures NHAI Orders Worth Rs 77.60 Crore; Check Details

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Last updated: October 12, 2026 21:02:12 IST

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Hazoor Multi Projects Secures NHAI Orders Worth Rs 77.60 Crore; Check Details

New Delhi [India], October 12: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited has secured two contracts worth approximately ₹77.60 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection operations at multiple fee plazas in Karnataka.

In an exchange filing dated October 10, 2026, the company informed BSE that it had received Letters of Award (LOAs) from NHAI on October 9, following a competitive e-tendering process.

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The first contract, valued at ₹49.49 crore, covers user fee collection at Kannoli and Harval fee plazas along the Bijapur-Gulbarga-Homnabad section of NH-218 (New NH-50) in Karnataka.

The second contract, worth ₹28.10 crore, involves toll collection at the Gaddurur (Nangli) Fee Plaza on NH-75 (Old NH-4), covering the Mulbagilu to Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border section.

Both contracts have a tenure of one year and include the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet facilities, along with replenishment of consumable items.

In a subsequent regulatory filing dated October 12, Hazoor Multi Projects submitted a revised disclosure to rectify typographical errors in its earlier announcement. The correction specifically concerned Annexure II, relating to the Gaddurur fee plaza contract.

The company also clarified that the contracts were awarded by a domestic entity and did not involve related-party transactions.

The combined order value of ₹77.60 crore adds to the company’s highway-related operations. Investors may monitor the execution of these contracts and their potential contribution to the company’s financial performance.

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited is listed on BSE under scrip code 532467.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 9:02 PM IST
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Hazoor Multi Projects Secures NHAI Orders Worth Rs 77.60 Crore; Check Details

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Hazoor Multi Projects Secures NHAI Orders Worth Rs 77.60 Crore; Check Details

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Hazoor Multi Projects Secures NHAI Orders Worth Rs 77.60 Crore; Check Details
Hazoor Multi Projects Secures NHAI Orders Worth Rs 77.60 Crore; Check Details
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Hazoor Multi Projects Secures NHAI Orders Worth Rs 77.60 Crore; Check Details

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