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Home > Hollywood > Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler starrer 'Miami Vice 85' reboot first look out

Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler starrer 'Miami Vice 85' reboot first look out

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/i-am-truly-impressed-mohanlal-praises-ajay-devgns-drishyam-the-conclusion16020261012212453"> <p class="title">"I am truly impressed": Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'</p> <a>

"I am truly impressed": Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'

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Last updated: October 12, 2026 21:32:13 IST

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Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler starrer 'Miami Vice 85' reboot first look out

Washington DC [US], October 12 (ANI): The makers of the ‘Miami Vice ’85’ reboot have dropped the first look of its lead stars, Michael B Jordan and Austin Butler, on Monday. 

Jordan will play the role of Ricardo Tubbs, and Butler will don the character of Sonny Crockett in the reboot, which is based on the popular ’80s detective show that ran from 1984 to 1989.

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In the original series, Don Johnson starred as Crockett, and Philip Michael Thomas was Tubbs. The two characters are police detectives who work undercover in Miami, Florida.

Universal Pictures shared the first look of the actors on its Instagram handle.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miami Vice ’85 (@miamivice85)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miami Vice ’85 (@miamivice85)

According to the outlet, the ‘Miami Vice ’85’ cast also includes Alden Ehrenreich, Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo, Andrew Schulz, Edi Gathegi, Walton Goggins, André Holland and Michael Irby.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who recently helmed ‘F1’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and it will arrive in theatres on May 19, 2028.

The reboot will explore “the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami” and is “inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking,” as per Variety.  

Dan Gilroy wrote the script, based on characters created by Anthony Yerkovich from the TV series, while Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay.

Dylan Clark and Kosinski serve as producers on the film. Executive VP of production development Sara Scott and creative executive of production development Christina Hoffrogge will oversee the project for Universal.

Meanwhile, after winning best actor last year for ‘Sinners,’ Jordan will next star in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ opposite Adria Arjona, which he also directed.

As for Butler, the actor’s next film is ‘Enemies,’ co-starring Jeremy Allen White. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 9:32 PM IST
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Tags: Austin Butlerentertainmentmiami-vice-rebootMichael B Jordanricardo-tubbssonny-crockett

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Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler starrer 'Miami Vice 85' reboot first look out

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Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler starrer 'Miami Vice 85' reboot first look out

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Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler starrer 'Miami Vice 85' reboot first look out
Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler starrer 'Miami Vice 85' reboot first look out
Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler starrer 'Miami Vice 85' reboot first look out
Michael B Jordan, Austin Butler starrer 'Miami Vice 85' reboot first look out

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