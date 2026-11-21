Patients who underwent heart and lung transplants between one month and eight years ago share their journeys, highlighting the role of expert medical care and post-transplant support

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21: Patients who have undergone successful heart and lung transplantation at the KIMS Heart & Lung Transplant Institute, Hyderabad, came together with their families at a special patient interaction programme organised in Indore on November 18. The programme provided a platform for transplant recipients to share their experiences, celebrate their recovery and raise awareness about heart and lung transplantation as treatment options for patients with end-stage organ diseases.

The programme brought together patients who had undergone heart or lung transplantation between one month and eight years ago. Sharing their journeys, patients spoke about the challenges they had faced before and during treatment and how transplantation had transformed their lives. Several recipients described how they were now able to lead near-normal lives, spend quality time with their families and resume everyday activities that had once become difficult due to their illness.

On the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Attawar, Chair, Program Director and Chief Heart & Lung Transplant Surgeon, extended his best wishes to the patients and their families, wishing them continued good health, happiness and well-being.

Dr. Moiz Lalani, Transplant Pulmonologist, interacted with the recipients and their families, listening to their post-transplant experiences and learning about the improvements in their quality of life. He highlighted that lung transplantation can be a valuable treatment option for patients suffering from end-stage lung diseases, offering eligible patients an opportunity to regain their independence and improve their quality of life.

An important aspect highlighted during the programme was the significance of regular post-transplant surveillance and long-term clinical monitoring for heart and lung transplant recipients. Continuous follow-up, periodic medical assessments and timely clinical intervention are essential to monitor graft function, identify potential complications early and support long-term patient survival. The dedicated clinical team at KIMS Heart & Lung Transplant Institute maintains consistent follow-up and surveillance of transplant recipients, supporting them through every stage of their post-transplant journey. This structured approach to long-term care plays a vital role in helping patients maintain good health, regain independence and lead near-normal, fulfilling lives after transplantation.

During the interaction, patients expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and the entire transplant team for their dedicated care and continuous support throughout their treatment and recovery. They acknowledged that the combined efforts of the medical specialists and healthcare professionals had given them renewed hope and an opportunity to embrace life once again.

A special cake-cutting ceremony was also organised, bringing patients and their families together to celebrate their journeys and the new beginnings made possible through transplantation.

The programme also focused on addressing common myths and apprehensions surrounding heart and lung transplantation and encouraging greater public awareness about these procedures. The experiences shared by the recipients highlighted that transplantation is not merely a surgical intervention but can mark the beginning of a new chapter for patients living with end-stage heart and lung diseases.

The event reinforced the importance of timely medical intervention, an experienced multidisciplinary transplant team and consistent post-transplant surveillance and care in helping patients achieve sustained outcomes and a better quality of life following transplantation.

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