Nominated MCD Councillor Manoj Kumar Jain Brings History Alive as Raja Hastipal; CA Rajiv Jain’s Soul-Stirring Narration Transports Audience to the Sacred Land of Pavapuri and the Divine Nirvana Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir

New Delhi [India], November 21: The grand spiritual and cultural event “Mere Mahavir 3.1 – Mahavir Nirvana Katha”, organised jointly by Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation and BRJ Production at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, concluded amidst an atmosphere of devotion, spiritual fervour and cultural grandeur.

The event beautifully portrayed the life, renunciation, penance, non-violence and Nirvana of Bhagwan Mahavir through powerful theatrical performances and deeply moving narration, bringing the timeless teachings of Lord Mahavir alive before the audience.

A major highlight of the programme was the outstanding performance by Manoj Kumar Jain, Director of Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation and Nominated MCD Councillor, who portrayed the significant character of Raja Hastipal. Through his remarkable acting and impactful stage presence, he brought historical episodes associated with the life of Bhagwan Mahavir to life. His performance connected the audience with that historic era and conveyed the eternal values of renunciation, penance, non-violence, compassion and truth.

The special attraction of the event was renowned narrator CA Rajiv Jain, whose exceptionally soulful, inspiring and powerful narration brought extraordinary depth and life to the story of Bhagwan Mahavir and His Nirvana.

His narration was a remarkable blend of emotional depth, vivid storytelling and spiritual expression. The way he described the final teachings, supreme renunciation, penance and the historic Nirvana Kalyanak of Bhagwan Mahavir at Pavapuri created an atmosphere of profound devotion throughout the auditorium.

His professional storytelling and expressive presentation were so captivating that the audience felt as if they had travelled to the sacred land of Pavapuri, witnessing with their own eyes the divine and historic moment of Bhagwan Mahavir’s Nirvana Kalyanak. His narration deeply moved the gathering, leaving many devotees emotionally overwhelmed and spiritually immersed.

Through his distinctive presentation, CA Rajiv Jain transformed the narration from merely listening to a story into a deeply enriching spiritual experience, making it one of the most memorable highlights of the programme.

The programme also received valuable contributions from Pradeep Jain, Music Director; Abhisha Jain and Beena Jain, Sutradhaars (Narrators); Sudhir Jain, who portrayed Raja Nandivardhan; and co-producers Manibhadra Jain and Varshu Jain, whose respective contributions added to the grandeur and success of the event.

The event received special support from Subhash Oswal and Anil Jain (CA), Directors of Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation. The welcome committee, comprising Satya Bhushan Jain, Manish Jain, Christy Jain and Shubham Jain, also played an important role in welcoming guests and extending support to the programme.

The event was produced by BRJ Production and organised under the aegis of Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation.

Through this inspiring initiative, the organisers sought to spread the eternal Jain principle of “Live and Let Live” (Jiyo Aur Jeene Do) and the powerful message:

“This is the path of Mahavir; there is a saint within every living being.”

The programme reaffirmed the timeless relevance of Bhagwan Mahavir’s teachings of Ahimsa (Non-Violence), Compassion, Anekantavada (Multiple Perspectives) and love and respect for every living being, which continue to offer meaningful guidance to humanity.

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