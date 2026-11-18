(From left) Mr Ramesh Vishwanathan, Chief Executive Officer, FPSB India, felicitates Mr Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), at the India Financial Planning Summit 2026 in Mumbai.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), hosted the India Financial Planning Summit 2026 on 18 November at The Westin, Goregaon, Mumbai. The summit brought together regulators, leaders from asset management and insurance, CFP® professionals and advisors to deliberate on how financial planning can help a growing nation translate rising incomes into lasting financial security.

PFRDA Chairperson Mr. Sivasubramanian Ramann graced the summit as Chief Guest, while SEBI Executive Director Mr. G. Ram Mohan Rao delivered the Keynote Address

Regulators, fund house leaders and CFP® professionals called for expert financial advice to anchor India’s growth story

Mr. Ramesh Vishwanathan, Chief Executive Officer, FPSB India, opened the summit with the welcome address. Mr. Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), delivered the Chief Guest Address. Mr. G. Ram Mohan Rao, Executive Director, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), delivered the Keynote Address. Mr. Nilesh Shah, Group President and Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, addressed the gathering as the Guest of Honour.

Speaking at the India Financial Planning Summit by FPSB India, Mr. Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA, said, “Financial planning should be central to every household’s money decisions. With a wide range of credible financial products available today, people need sound guidance, and quality accreditation programmes are key to building a strong pool of trusted advisors.”

Addressing the audience at India Financial Planning Summit by FPSB India, Mr. G Ram Mohan Rao, Executive Director, SEBI, said, “Investor awareness and financial planning go hand in hand. As India grows and more people invest, SEBI’s focus on investor protection and awareness, backed by sound financial planning, will help them build lasting wealth with confidence.”

Speaking at the summit, Mr. Ramesh Vishwanathan, Chief Executive Officer, FPSB India, said, “India is at a defining moment. Incomes are rising, more families are investing than ever before, and financial choices are becoming more complex. Today’s conversations showed how regulators, industry and CFP® professionals can work together to turn this opportunity into lasting security for families. Our goal is to strengthen professional standards and make competent, ethical financial advice accessible to every Indian.”

Through the day, the summit explored the forces shaping how Indians earn, save and invest as well as saw the participation of Mr. Suvodeep Rakshit, Chief Economist, Kotak Institutional Securities, Mr. Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital AMC, Mr. Rahul Bhuskute, CIO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, and Mr. Ajay Khandelwal, Head of Equity, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund among other industry leaders.

Sessions explored India’s growth outlook to 2030 amid global uncertainty and what it means for long term investors. The industry leaders looked at how rising incomes and aspirations are creating a new generation of earners and investors, and why structured financial planning is essential to turn this growth into lasting financial security. A dedicated panel highlighted the growing role of women as earners, investors and decision makers, and the importance of their financial independence. Fund house leaders discussed how new investment products and diversified portfolios are changing the landscape, and why sound asset allocation matters more than chasing returns. The summit closed with a look at how artificial intelligence is reshaping the practice of financial planning, while reaffirming that human judgement, ethics and trust remain at the heart of the relationship between a planner and a client.

The summit reaffirmed FPSB India’s commitment to building a strong community of CFP® professionals who meet global standards of competence, ethics and practice. It also furthers FPSB India’s work to make financial planning a mainstream conversation for Indian households.

About FPSB India

FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program. For more information, visit india.fpsb.org

About FPSB Ltd.

FPSB manages, develops and operates certification, education and related programs to benefit the global community by establishing, upholding and promoting worldwide professional standards in financial planning. FPSB demonstrates its commitment to excellence with the marks of professional distinction – CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and CFP Logo Mark – which it owns internationally. FPSB and its global network of organizations certify CFP professionals in 29 territories. CFP professionals are certified in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, People’s Republic of China, Republic of Korea, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States. There are 236,300 CFP professionals worldwide. For more, visit fpsb.org

FPSB owns the CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and (the CFP Marks) outside the United States, and permits qualified individuals to use the marks to indicate that they meet FPSB’s initial and ongoing certification standards and requirements. CFP professionals may use the CFP marks in the territory or region in which they are certified.

About CFP Certification

CFP certification is the global symbol of excellence in financial planning and represents financial planners who commit to standards of competency and ethics, and to putting clients’ interests first. The CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER credential represents financial planning professionals who commit to better serving their clients through rigorous international standards, ethical practices and lifelong learning.