India Must Treat Buildings as Products, Not Projects

New Delhi [India], October 16: India is in middle of one of the biggest urban shifts any country has seen. A World Bank data shows our towns and cities will hold 600 million people by 2036, about 40% of the country’s population. A CREDAI and Liases Foras report puts India’s total housing demand at 93 million homes by the same year. Our ambitions belong to this century. The way we build does not.

Manufacturing has spent decades getting more productive through automation, tight tolerances and integrated supply chains. Construction has not kept pace. A McKinsey report found that construction labour productivity grew at a CAGR of only about 1% over two decades, against 3.6% in manufacturing.

In India, that gap shows up as delayed projects. In April 2024, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) reported that 792 of the 1,838 central projects it tracks were running late, by an average of almost three years. Cost overruns on 448 of them added up to ₹5.55 lakh crore. In private real estate, a three- to five-year build is still treated as normal.

The real problem is structural. We treat every building as a one-off project, not as an engineered product.

On a conventional site, the open plot becomes a makeshift factory. Materials sit on uneven ground, concrete is mixed in whatever weather the day brings, and quality depends on a workforce that changes from month to month. One heavy monsoon spell, a labour shortage or a badly bent bar can set off delays and defects that carry through the whole project.

Compare this with An automobile manufacturing facility works differently. Engineers design the car for manufacture and assembly (DFMA), build it in a controlled factory to millimetre tolerances, test it, and ship it as a certified product. Nobody settles engine tolerances in the parking lot.

Construction needs the same discipline. Most of the building work should move from the job site to the factory.

How industrialised precast works

With modular precast , walls, slabs, staircases and even complete rooms are cast as single units in a production facility. They are cured under controlled conditions and arrive with electrical conduits, plumbing channels and window openings already in place.

Once tested, the modules are trucked to site, lifted by crane and aligned with push-pull jacks. The site stops being a dusty mixing yard and becomes a clean, fast assembly area.

At Magicrete, we have taken this from concept to delivered buildings.

Affordable housing at speed. Under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC-India), we built the Ranchi Light House Project using Modular precast. We delivered 1,008 homes across seven, G+8 towers. Despite early land acquisition delays, the project was completed within 12 months. It cut construction time by up to 40%, at cost parity with conventional methods.

Industrial turnkey work. For an 8.5 lakh sq ft solar glass manufacturing plant, precast modular systems brought end-to-end execution down to nine months. That is roughly half of a standard commissioning schedule, which let the client start production much sooner.

What changes when you build like a manufacturer?

Speed is only the first benefit. Industrialising construction also changes the economics of the building.

Capital turns faster. Cutting schedules by 40–50% improves returns for developers and infrastructure funds. Earlier handover means less interest paid on construction loans, and homebuyers get possession sooner, which raises customer satisfaction, builds trust and strengthens the developer’s brand.

Better buildings. Concrete cast in a controlled plant has fewer honeycomb defects and fewer joints. The result is a watertight, crack-resistant shell that needs less maintenance after handover and extended durability.

Lower carbon.

Much of a building’s carbon footprint comes from its materials. In a factory, each element uses exactly the concrete and steel it needs, with almost no waste. Smooth precast surfaces need no plaster, and reusable steel moulds replace most site shuttering and scaffolding. Less material means less carbon, and a cleaner site with far less dust and debris.

What the wider system must change

Precast can only scale across the country if the system around it changes too.

Fix procurement. Tenders awarded to the lowest bidder (L1) penalise off-site methods for their higher upfront plant cost. They ignore what time savings and lower lifecycle costs are worth. Evaluation should count both.

Standardise the codes. Municipal by-laws and BIS standards should include pre-approved modular catalogues, with standard dimensions for staircases, bathroom pods and structural spans.

Treat it as manufacturing. Off-site fabrication should qualify for manufacturing incentives, including accelerated depreciation and credit support for automated casting yards.

Over 70% of the India of tomorrow is yet to be built and we cannot build a developed nation with construction methods from past century. As our cities grow, the advantage will go to those who see buildings not as weather-exposed projects but as precision-engineered products. It is time to stop improvising on site and start manufacturing India’s built environment.