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Home > BL News > Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour and Creative Excellence

Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour and Creative Excellence

Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour and Creative Excellence

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Last updated: September 15, 2026 17:58:12 IST

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Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour and Creative Excellence

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 15: Driven by a vision to create a distinguished platform that brings together India’s fashion, entertainment and creative communities, Sandeep Nanda envisioned the Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) as a celebration of individuality, talent, creativity and the people shaping the country’s evolving cultural landscape. With this vision at its core, the Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk brought together celebrated names from the worlds of fashion, entertainment and creative industries for an evening dedicated to style, glamour and artistic excellence. The Evening saw the presence of Archana Kochhar, Terence Lewis, Sunny Leone, Anusha Dandekar, Diana Penty, Manjot Singh, Vindu Dara Singh, Shiv Thakre, Zain Imam, Rohan Mehra, Sreejita De, Gautam Vig, Sana Sultan Khan, Amin Hajee, Nikki, Shahbaz Khan, Surendra Pal Singh, Shaan Chawla, Chandni Soni, Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan, Shaan Chawla, Reva Kaurase, Nidhi Tapadia, Shilpa Raizada, Sahil Anand, Sandhya Shetty, Sharhaan Singh, Noorin Sha, Kinnari Guru Raj, Dipannita Sharma, Shibani Kashyap, Rajeev Mahavir, Sumit Phutela, Suneel Darshan, Rajesh Kanya, Yogesh Kamra, Ailcia Kaur, Seerat Kapoor, Ratish Gupta, Dhruv Lather, Ankkitha Maithy, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Bhumanyu B, Homer & Many More.

Hosted at the Iconic Fairmont Mumbai, the gala unfolded as a spectacular celebration of fashion and creativity, beginning with a star-studded red carpet that set the tone for an unforgettable evening. Personalities from the fashion and entertainment fraternity arrived in striking looks, showcasing individuality, elegance and fashion-forward expression. From statement ensembles and glamorous silhouettes to contemporary interpretations of classic style, the red carpet offered a captivating showcase of fashion at its finest.

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The evening brought together leading fashion designers, models, actors, celebrities, creative professionals and industry stalwarts, creating a vibrant confluence of ideas, artistry and culture. Beyond the glamour, the IFGL Gala celebrated the creative forces and diverse talent contributing to India’s fashion and entertainment ecosystem.

Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour and Creative Excellence

The gala evening continued with an atmosphere of celebration, featuring engaging moments, conversations and performances. The evening opened with a special performance by Archana Kochar, followed by an electrifying performance by Terrance Lewis. Diana Penty and Sunny Leone took on the showstopper roles, adding further glamour and grandeur to the occasion.

Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour and Creative Excellence

Speaking about the occasion, Sandeep Nanda shared, “The Indian Fashion Glamour League is a vision to create a platform where creativity, individuality and talent come together and receive the recognition they deserve. India has an incredible pool of talent across fashion, entertainment and the creative industries, and IFGL is our endeavour to bring these diverse voices together. The Gala and Red Carpet Walk is not just about glamour; it is about celebrating journeys, craftsmanship, creativity and the people who continue to shape the industry.”

The association with Fairmont Mumbai as Associate Partner further added to the grandeur of the occasion, with the luxury property providing an elegant setting for an evening that brought together the finest names from the worlds of fashion and entertainment.

The IFGL Gala & Red Carpet Walk ultimately stood as a memorable celebration of style, creativity and individuality, bringing Sandeep Nanda’s vision to life through an evening that united established icons, emerging talent and creative forces under one spectacular platform. The event reaffirmed IFGL’s commitment to celebrating and strengthening India’s vibrant fashion and entertainment community.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 5:58 PM IST
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Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour and Creative Excellence

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Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour and Creative Excellence
Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour and Creative Excellence
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