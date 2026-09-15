REHAU Opens Second House of REHAU in Bengaluru, Bringing Its Complete Interior Solutions Experience Under One Roof

New 2,000 sq ft experience centre in Dommasandra (Bengaluru) brings German-engineered surface, furniture and interior solutions closer toBengaluru’s design and manufacturing community

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 15: REHAU India has opened its second House of REHAU in India in Bengaluru, strengthening its retail presence in one of the country’s most important furniture and interiors markets. Located on Varthur-Sarjapur Road in Dommasandra, the 2,000 sq ft House of REHAU brings the company’s German-engineered surface, furniture and interior solutions together under one roof.

Designed as a large-format experience centre, the Bengaluru House of REHAU moves way beyond the conventional showroom format. Its application-led display zones allow visitors to experience products within interior settings and assess their look alongside feel, functionality and finish in a more realistic context. The idea is to help customers make decisions with a clearer understanding of how individual products come together to create a complete interior.

The new House of REHAU brings together the company’s key interior categories. RAUKANTEX edgebands offer solutions for refined edge finishing alongside optimum furniture performance. RAUVISIO surfaces bring a wide range of decorative and functional surface possibilities for kitchens, wardrobes, furniture and interior applications. RAUVOLET roller shutter systems introduce smart and space-efficient storage solutions, while RAUVARIO plinth systems along with RAUCORD weaving materials provide a clean and practical foundation for contemporary homes, especially kitchens. Visitors can experience these categories alongside other REHAU furniture and interior solutions within the same space.

The Bengaluru centre has been designed for a broad audience – including the likes of homeowners, architects, interior designers, furniture manufacturers, OEMs and professionals involved in residential and commercial projects. A homeowner planning their home renovation can explore surfaces, storage systems, edgebands, weaving solutions and plinths together. Designers can evaluate finishes and applications. Furniture professionals can examine materials and systems within a setting closer to their eventual use.

The CEO of REHAU Interior Solutions, Dr. Thomas Troeger, was also present during the launch. He further discussed his vision and the idea behind House of REHAU, stating, “Across markets, the interiors industry is moving towards a more integrated approach to materials, functionality and design. Customers more frequently expect solutions to work together as a complete system, while architects as well as designers and manufacturers are looking for greater confidence in how individual components perform within the finished space. This is an important part of the thinking behind House of REHAU. We bring together our expertise in surfaces, furniture components and interior systems in an environment where people can experience how these solutions come together first-hand. Bengaluru is an important addition to this global experience network. Its strong design and furniture ecosystem makes it a natural market for REHAU to engage with professionals and consumers who are shaping the next generation of interiors.”

Speaking about the opening, Mr. Tushar Verma, Executive Vice President, REHAU India & Subcon, said, “Bengaluru has a distinct role in India’s furniture and interiors industry. It brings together leading furniture businesses, a strong design community and consumers who are comfortable exploring smarter solutions for their homes and workplaces. We wanted the House of REHAU to give this audience something more meaningful than a product display. The idea was to create a place where people can experience our solutions in application, understand how different elements work together and make decisions with greater confidence. The opening also marks an important step in our retail expansion as we take the REHAU experience closer to the markets and professionals shaping India’s interiors.”

Bengaluru’s position within India’s furniture ecosystem made it a natural market for REHAU’s House of REHAU. The city serves as a base for several leading furniture and interior businesses and has a strong presence of architects, besides designers, technology-led enterprises and passionate consumers. Its openness towards smart as well as functional and globally influenced design solutions also creates a strong fit with REHAU’s approach to interiors.

REHAU is expanding its House of REHAU experience to South India with the opening of its Bengaluru centre, marking the second House of REHAU in India and the first in South India. Following the launch of its first centre in Gurugram in January 2026, the Bengaluru opening further strengthens REHAU’s experience-led retail presence across key design and furniture markets in the country.

The Bengaluru House of REHAU forms part of REHAU India’s wider retail expansion strategy. The company aims to strengthen its presence across key markets while creating more opportunities for customers and professionals to experience its portfolio first-hand. REHAU will further extend this experience-led retail presence in South India with a House of REHAU planned to open soon in Coimbatore, taking its portfolio and application-led experience closer to another important furniture and interiors market.

With the opening of the Bengaluru House of REHAU, the pioneer in interior solutions has created a dedicated destination where surfaces, apart from furniture components, storage systems and interior solutions come together as part of a unified experience. For Bengaluru’s design and furniture community, the centre offers a closer look at how German engineering can translate into practical as well as refined and performance-led interior solutions.

About REHAU

Founded in 1948, REHAU is a global, family-owned group headquartered in Germany and a leading specialist in polymer-based solutions across interior, building, industrial, and automotive applications. With a presence in over 54 countries, more than 170 locations, and a workforce of 18,000+ employees, REHAU is recognised for its engineering excellence, material innovation, and system-driven approach to design and performance.

REHAU has been present in India since 1997, offering a comprehensive portfolio of interior surfaces, decorative laminates, edge bands, boards, flooring, furniture components, and building solutions. With manufacturing facilities, experience centres, and an extensive dealer network across the country, REHAU India serves both domestic and international markets, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.rehau.com/in-en

With the opening of the Bengaluru House of REHAU, the pioneer in interior solutions has created a dedicated destination where surfaces apart from furniture components, storage systems, and interior solutions, come together as part of a unified experience. For Bengaluru’s design and furniture community, the centre offers a closer look at how German engineering can translate into practical as well as refined and performance-led interior solutions.

About REHAU

Founded in 1948, REHAU is a global, family-owned group headquartered in Germany and a leading specialist in polymer-based solutions across interior, building, industrial, and automotive applications. With a presence in over 54 countries, more than 170 locations, and a workforce of 18,000+ employees, REHAU is recognised for its engineering excellence, material innovation, and system-driven approach to design and performance.

REHAU has been present in India since 1997, offering a comprehensive portfolio of interior surfaces, decorative laminates, edge bands, boards, flooring, furniture components, and building solutions. With manufacturing facilities, experience centres, and an extensive dealer network across the country, REHAU India serves both domestic and international markets, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.rehau.com/in-en

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