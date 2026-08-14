Juniper Hotels to Invest Rs 850 Crore to Develop Landmark Luxury Hotel in New Delhi

Left to right: Dr. Mannan Akhtar, DDA Commissioner (Lands); Shri N. Saravana Kumar, Vice Chairman, DDA; Mr. Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Lieutenant Governor (DDA Chairman); Mr. Arun K. Saraf, Chairman and Managing Director, Juniper Hotels Limited; Mr. Amit Saraf, President, Juniper Hotels Limited; and Mr. Ravi Shankar, Principal Commissioner (LD, LM, PM-UDAY and Land Pooling).

New Delhi [India], August 14: Juniper Hotels Limited (“Juniper/”Company”),will develop a luxury 5-star hotel in Sector 23, Dwarka, Delhi, adding approximately 550 keys, involving a capital expenditure of around INR 850 crore. Upon completion, Juniper’s presence in New Delhi is expected to expand to approximately 1,000 keys, further strengthening its position in one of India’s most important hospitality markets.

The Company executed a licence deed with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Juniper Hospitality Assets Private Limited, in the presence of Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

The hotel will enjoy a prime location overlooking the DDA Dwarka Golf Course, the country’s longest 18-hole golf course, designed by renowned golf course architects Phil Ryan and Paul Reeves. This unique setting is expected to enhance the property’s appeal to premium leisure and business travelers seeking world-class hospitality experiences.The hotel is targeted for completion by 2030.

Strategically located, the hotel will be in proximity to Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, one of the largest convention and exhibition venues in India and Asia by area, as well as the Dwarka Sports Complex. The property is also expected to be among the first hotels positioned to serve the upcoming Diplomatic Enclave proposed opposite the hotel site, placing it at the heart of a rapidly emerging business, convention and diplomatic hub in New Delhi.

With the addition of the new Delhi hotel and completion of its ongoing development projects, Juniper Hotels is expected to have a portfolio of 12 hotels, while the Company continues to evaluate inorganic opportunities to achieve its milestone of doubling its key count to approximately 3,900 keys by FY2030-31.

Juniper’s portfolio is anchored in India’s most dynamic economic centres and powerful hospitality markets, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Bengaluru. Its presence places the Company at the heart of the country’s deepest corporate, premium leisure and MICE demand. Juniper is one of India’s leading hotel development and ownership companies, with a portfolio of seven operating hotels comprising 1,895 keys, including 245 serviced apartments. The Company is opening Westin, Bengaluru with 235 rooms in October, 2026. It has 5 other greenfield projects under various stages of development.

These high-quality premium hospitality assets are strategically located across key destinations in India, reflecting Juniper’s focus on developing and operating premium hotels and delivering exceptional guest experiences in partnership with globally recognized hospitality brands.

This expansion underscores Juniper’s commitment to disciplined and strategic growth across key hospitality markets in India. Through this robust development pipeline and focus on premium assets, the Company aims to double its room inventory and EBITDA by FY2030-31, further strengthening its position as one of India’s leading hospitality ownership platforms.

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