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Home > Hollywood > Actor-director Peter Capaldi joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 cast

Actor-director Peter Capaldi joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 cast

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Last updated: August 14, 2026 17:54:12 IST

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Actor-director Peter Capaldi joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 cast

Washington DC [US], August 14 (ANI): Critically acclaimed actor and director Peter Capaldi has officially been cast in a recurring guest star role for the upcoming sixth season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series, ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

According to the press note by JioHotstar, Season 6 is currently in production. For the first time in the show’s history, the beloved crime-solving trio, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, will venture overseas, leaving New York City to unravel a brand-new mystery in the heart of London.

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The actor Capaldi is popularly known for his role as the 12th Doctor in ‘Doctor Who’ and his BAFTA-winning role as Malcolm Tucker in ‘The Thick of It’. The other cast includes Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman, and Jim Broadbent, among others.

Specific details regarding Capaldi’s character are being kept under tight wraps by the show’s creators.

The show has received nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

For their performances, Martin, Short, and Gomez have gained acting nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, and the cast of the fourth season received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

The show revolves around three neighbours, Charles, Oliver and Mabel, as they find purpose and chaos in solving murders that hit close to home through their true-crime podcast, turning their New York apartment building into a playground of mystery and mischief.

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 will stream exclusively on JioHotstar in India. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 14, 2026 5:54 PM IST
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Actor-director Peter Capaldi joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 cast

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Actor-director Peter Capaldi joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 cast

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Actor-director Peter Capaldi joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 cast
Actor-director Peter Capaldi joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 cast
Actor-director Peter Capaldi joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 cast
Actor-director Peter Capaldi joins cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 cast

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