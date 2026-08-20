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Home > BL News > Kabuni Accelerates School Partnerships to Transform Sports Coaching in India

Kabuni Accelerates School Partnerships to Transform Sports Coaching in India

Kabuni Accelerates School Partnerships to Transform Sports Coaching in India

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Last updated: August 20, 2026 15:00:13 IST

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Kabuni Accelerates School Partnerships to Transform Sports Coaching in India

L to R : Shreyas Iyer, Sourav Ganguly, Nimesh Patel, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, at Kabuni Showcase

New Delhi [India], August 19: Following its successful launch in India, sports technology platform Kabuni is rapidly expanding its presence across the country’s school ecosystem, with an ambitious goal of partnering with 400 schools to transform the way young athletes participate, learn and train.

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Within weeks of opening school subscriptions, Kabuni has already signed up more than 50 schools, with partnerships including Sunbeam Schools, Sri Sri Academy and EduGlobal America. The platform continues to onboard new schools every week and expects to announce its wider network of school partners by the end of September.

Kabuni’s school offering is built around its “Play, Learn, Coach” framework, bringing together sporting participation, education and technology. Through Play, students gain access to structured sporting opportunities and leagues. Learn provides learn-through-sport programmes for athletes and sports teachers, while Coach uses technology to enhance coaching, athlete development and sporting outcomes.

The platform is initially focused on cricket, with plans to expand its technology and programmes across multiple sports. Kabuni aims to provide schools with an integrated sports ecosystem that can strengthen their existing programmes while creating greater opportunities for students to participate and develop.

Kabuni founder Nimesh Patel, a lifelong cricket enthusiast and serial entrepreneur, believes technology should ultimately encourage greater real-world participation.

“We need to spend the next 20 years building technology that brings society back into the real world. Our mission at Kabuni is to create more playtime through sports.”

Born in Leicester to parents originally from Ahmedabad, Patel developed his passion for cricket during India’s historic 1983 World Cup victory. He later transitioned from property entrepreneurship into technology, leading businesses to IPOs in Australia and Canada.

As part of its growing school sports ecosystem, Kabuni will also introduce the Kabuni Premier League in September, providing young athletes with another platform to compete and showcase their skills.

With more than 50 schools already onboard and a target of 400, Kabuni is building a nationwide network aimed at making quality sports coaching, learning and participation more accessible to students across India.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 20, 2026 3:00 PM IST
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Kabuni Accelerates School Partnerships to Transform Sports Coaching in India

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Kabuni Accelerates School Partnerships to Transform Sports Coaching in India
Kabuni Accelerates School Partnerships to Transform Sports Coaching in India
Kabuni Accelerates School Partnerships to Transform Sports Coaching in India
Kabuni Accelerates School Partnerships to Transform Sports Coaching in India

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