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Home > Business News > Forcas Studio Limited Strengthens FTX’s Quick-Commerce Presence With Flipkart Minutes Launch, Expands Digital Accessibility

Forcas Studio Limited Strengthens FTX’s Quick-Commerce Presence With Flipkart Minutes Launch, Expands Digital Accessibility

Forcas Studio Limited Strengthens FTX’s Quick-Commerce Presence With Flipkart Minutes Launch, Expands Digital Accessibility

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Last updated: October 7, 2026 13:16:12 IST

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Forcas Studio Limited Strengthens FTX’s Quick-Commerce Presence With Flipkart Minutes Launch, Expands Digital Accessibility

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 7: Forcas Studio Limited (NSE: FORCAS), one of the leading fashion and lifestyle companies has strengthened its omnichannel presence during H1 FY27 with the launch of its flagship FTX brand on Flipkart Minutes, expanding its footprint across India’s growing quick-commerce ecosystem.

Key Highlights:

You Might Be Interested In
  • FTX Launch on Flipkart Minutes: FTX went live on Flipkart Minutes with effect from July 29, 2026, enabling delivery of selected products in as little as 20 minutes
  • Wider Digital Accessibility: The launch expands FTX’s Quick Commerce presence alongside Zepto and Myntra M-Now, strengthening its Fashion + Convenience + Speed proposition through broader customer reach and faster fulfilment
  • Omnichannel Expansion: The initiative strengthens FTX’s presence across digital and Quick Commerce channels while enhancing customer accessibility and convenience

Strengthening The Omnichannel Fashion Proposition:

The launch of FTX on Flipkart Minutes marks a further step in Forcas Studio’s omnichannel expansion strategy, enabling the brand to leverage an additional digital fulfilment channel and provide faster access to selected fashion products

With consumer preferences increasingly moving toward convenience, speed and digital-first shopping experiences, Quick Commerce is emerging as an important channel for fashion. The Flipkart Minutes launch further strengthens FTX’s ability to connect with customers through technology-enabled distribution and faster fulfilment

The Company’s existing Quick Commerce ecosystem includes Zepto and Myntra M-Now, while its broader digital platform includes 15+ online marketplaces, supported by an asset-light operating model, extensive distribution network and pan-India reach.

Key Growth Initiatives:

As the Company progresses through FY27, its growth roadmap includes:

  • Quick-Commerce & Digital Expansion: Further expand Quick Commerce beyond the existing network and scale digital channels toward 50–60% of branded business
  • Distribution & Retail Expansion: Scale the distributor network toward 800 distributors across 10 states and expand retail reach to 25,000+ touchpoints by March 2027
  • Portfolio Premiumisation: Scale TRIBE and develop Fitness Exchange to support higher ASPs and margin expansion

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2026 1:16 PM IST
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Forcas Studio Limited Strengthens FTX’s Quick-Commerce Presence With Flipkart Minutes Launch, Expands Digital Accessibility

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Forcas Studio Limited Strengthens FTX’s Quick-Commerce Presence With Flipkart Minutes Launch, Expands Digital Accessibility

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Forcas Studio Limited Strengthens FTX’s Quick-Commerce Presence With Flipkart Minutes Launch, Expands Digital Accessibility
Forcas Studio Limited Strengthens FTX’s Quick-Commerce Presence With Flipkart Minutes Launch, Expands Digital Accessibility
Forcas Studio Limited Strengthens FTX’s Quick-Commerce Presence With Flipkart Minutes Launch, Expands Digital Accessibility
Forcas Studio Limited Strengthens FTX’s Quick-Commerce Presence With Flipkart Minutes Launch, Expands Digital Accessibility

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