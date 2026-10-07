Conceptia Technologies Limited, Engineering Solutions Provider, Files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Design. Digitalization. Decarbonization.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7: Conceptia Technologies Limited (Conceptia or the Company), an engineering technology solutions provider offering engineering services, engineering software, digital solutions and skilled technical manpower across the Marine, Shipbuilding, Aerospace & Defence, Engineering, Energy and Manufacturing sectors, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) for a proposed Initial Public Offering of up to 26,05,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each.

The Company proposes to utilise the Net Proceeds for:

up to ₹990.00 lakhs towards working capital requirements;

up to ₹650.00 lakhs towards repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings; and

general corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited & Integrated Registry Management Services Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

Proposed Listing: EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge)

Led by Anildas Narayanapillai Thulasidas, Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director, with over 37 years of maritime industry experience, Conceptia is a technology-driven engineering company at the forefront of design innovation, digital transformation and sustainability. Incorporated in 2004 and headquartered in Bengaluru, the Company has demonstrated its execution capabilities through the end-to-end design of a research vessel (ongoing) and supports digitalization and decarbonization initiatives for global customers across the maritime, aerospace & defence, engineering, energy and manufacturing sectors, with operations in Chennai, Kochi and Visakhapatnam.

C-Marine: Naval Architecture, Ship Design, Marine Engineering and Marine Infrastructure Advisory & DPR.

Naval Architecture, Ship Design, Marine Engineering and Marine Infrastructure Advisory & DPR. C-Konnect: 3D CAD Engineering Software, PLM, Implementation, Training & Support.

3D CAD Engineering Software, PLM, Implementation, Training & Support. CM Techno: Engineering Simulation, Shock & Vibration Analysis, Prototyping & Re-engineering, and Integrated Design, Engineering & Manufacturing.

Engineering Simulation, Shock & Vibration Analysis, Prototyping & Re-engineering, and Integrated Design, Engineering & Manufacturing. C-MPower: Design Engineers, QA/QC Inspectors, Technical Workforce and Project Management Teams.

Design Engineers, QA/QC Inspectors, Technical Workforce and Project Management Teams. C-Soft: Engineering software under development, including AI-enabled engineering solutions, VeriSure field-inspection software, Interactive Electronic Technical Manuals (IETMs) and Digital Twins.

The Company demonstrates strong customer retention, with 402 repeat customers out of 492 customers in FY2026, resulting in an 81.71% repeat customer ratio. Its ₹4,655.49 lakh unexecuted order book as of September 15, 2026 provides visibility across its key business verticals, while C-Konnect contributed 56.34% of FY2026 revenue, highlighting the strength of its engineering software business. Through its C-Soft division, the Company is also developing AI/ML-enabled engineering solutions, engineering inspection software and digital twin applications, supporting its transition towards higher-value technology-led offerings.

Revenue from operations grew 47.57% to ₹9,178.14 lakhs in FY2026 from ₹6,219.53 lakhs in FY2025. EBITDA increased from ₹424.70 lakhs in FY2025 to ₹1,018.88 lakhs in FY2026, while PAT rose from ₹179.57 lakhs to ₹603.41 lakhs during the same period. In FY2026, the Company reported an EBITDA margin of 11.03% and PAT margin of 6.57%, reflecting improved profitability.

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