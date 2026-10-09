Kandla Forum 2026 Unites Global Hydrogen and Maritime Leaders to Drive Green Projects

Global hydrogen and maritime leaders gather at DPA, Kandla, to turn green ambitions into projects.

Kandla (Gujarat) [India], October 8: Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla hosted the Kandla Forum 2026 – “Anchoring Maritime Decarbonisation”, knowledge sharing and technology transfer, bringing together leading global and Indian stakeholders from the hydrogen, clean energy, shipping, shipbuilding, engineering, technology and financial sectors.

Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla is actively advancing India’s commitment towards achieving Net Zero by 2070. Through its growing green hydrogen and clean-fuel ecosystem, DPA is positioning Kandla as an emerging hub for green energy, sustainable shipping and maritime decarbonisation.

The Forum emerged as a significant platform for direct engagement between global industry leaders and Deendayal Port Authority, with discussions centred on accelerating investments, technology partnerships and development of a robust green fuels and maritime decarbonisation ecosystem at Kandla. The Forum was specifically conceived to connect companies capable of developing the green-energy value chain with the Port leadership and enable focused, on-ground engagement.

The Forum witnessed participation from a high-level international delegation comprising more than 200 senior executives representing 62 Hydrogen Council member companies, spanning electrolyser and equipment manufacturers, energy and industrial gas majors, engineering and EPC companies, mobility manufacturers, shipping and maritime organisations, classification entities and project finance institutions. They were joined by Indian manufacturers, developers and offtakers, shipping and shipbuilding companies, financial institutions and other stakeholders, bringing together around 200 senior leaders.

Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, led an extensive interaction with the global industry delegation on Kandla’s green hydrogen and derivative infrastructure and its emerging role in the maritime energy transition.

During his presentation, Chairman DPA outlined DPA’s existing and planned green-energy infrastructure, including the Port’s position with regard to power, water and land availability, green hydrogen and derivative facilities, methanol bunkering and opportunities for investment, joint ventures and deployment of new technologies.

He invited global industry leaders to engage closely with Kandla and become partners in its green transformation, emphasising the need to take industry–port interaction beyond dialogue and towards tangible collaborations and projects.

The discussions highlighted Kandla’s growing credentials in the green-energy sector. DPA has a 1 MW green hydrogen plant in operation, with further green hydrogen facilities under development. The Port has also completed India’s first methanol bunkering trial, while land, power and water are being positioned to support green hydrogen and derivative production. Kandla is also an anchor port in India–Europe green shipping corridor studies.

A defining feature of the Kandla Forum was its interaction-driven format. Instead of being limited to conventional conference deliberations, the programme facilitated sector-wise discussions directly with the DPA leadership.

Focused exchanges were held across key areas including electrolysers, gasifiers and equipment; green ammonia, methanol and e-fuels; power, water and land; engineering and EPC; maritime bunkering, shipbuilding, green-fuel-based engines and ship repair; and financing and risk.

The interactions enabled participating companies to discuss their technologies and business propositions while gaining a clearer understanding of the opportunities available at Kandla for investment, joint ventures, technology deployment and industrial development.

As part of the Forum, the delegates also visited Deendayal Port, Kandla, providing them an opportunity to witness Kandla’s infrastructure and development potential first-hand.

The visit covered the upcoming e-Methanol facility at Kandla; along with India’s First Mega Watt Scale Indigenous Green Hydrogen Plant at Oil Jetty, Kandla and Cargo Jetty area. Focused sessions were also held with DPA leadership on green shipbuilding and ship repair, and methanol bunkering, providing the industry delegation with an on-ground perspective of the Port’s plans and opportunities.

A technology exhibition was also organised at Administrative Office Building, Gandhidham, alongside the Forum; further showcased solutions and technologies from participating companies, enabling closer interaction between technology providers, industry leaders and the Port ecosystem.

The Forum concluded with a strong emphasis on taking forward expressions of interest and converting the interactions into concrete partnerships. One of the principal outcomes envisaged through the Forum is continued engagement between DPA and participating companies in areas where the Port is open to investment, joint ventures and new technologies.

The successful hosting of Kandla Forum 2026 marks another important step in Deendayal Port Authority’s journey towards positioning Kandla as an emerging hub for green fuels, green shipping, shipbuilding and maritime decarbonisation, while creating a platform where global expertise, technology and investment can converge with India’s growing green maritime ambitions.