Lagnam Spintex Reports Strong Q2 & H1 Fy27 Performance; Ebitda Rises 98% In Q2 And 64% In H1fy27

New Delhi [India], October 17: Lagnam Spintex Limited, a leading textile High Quality Cotton Yarn manufacturing company, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting a strong improvement in revenue, operating profitability and bottom-line performance.

Q2FY27 Key Financial Highlights

“Revenue +30% | EBITDA +98% | PBDT +249% | PAT +2053%”

H1FY27 Key Financial Highlights:

“Revenue +24% | EBITDA +64% | PBDT +153% | PAT +499% ”

The Company delivered a robust performance during Q2FY27, with Revenue from Operations increasing 30.3% year-on-year to ₹172.59 crore, compared with ₹132.43 crore in Q2FY26. The strong revenue growth was accompanied by significant operating leverage, with EBITDA almost doubling to ₹23.66 crore, compared with ₹11.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Q2FY27 – Key Financial Highlights:

Particulars Q2FY27 Q2FY26 YoY Growth Revenue from Operations ₹172.59 Cr ₹132.43 Cr +30% EBITDA ₹23.66 Cr ₹11.94 Cr +98% PBDT ₹16.12 Cr ₹4.62 Cr +249% PAT ₹8.18 Cr ₹0.38 Cr +2053% EPS ₹4.63 ₹0.21 +22 Times

Strong improvement in operating margins:

EBITDA margin expanded substantially to 13.71% in Q2FY27, compared with 9.02% in Q2FY26.

Profit After Tax (PAT) surged to ₹8.18 crore, compared with ₹0.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year — a growth of more than 20 times.

EPS increased to ₹4.63 in Q2FY27, compared with ₹0.21 in Q2FY26, reflecting the significant improvement in profitability.

H1FY27 performance demonstrates strong earnings momentum

Lagnam Spintex recorded Revenue from Operations of ₹338.44 crore, registering a growth of 24.2% over ₹272.53 crore in H1 FY26.

The improvement in profitability was even stronger, with EBITDA increasing 64.4% to ₹44.44 crore, compared with ₹27.03 crore in H1FY26. EBITDA margin consequently expanded to 13.13% from 9.92%.

Profit After Tax increased nearly six-fold to ₹14.07 crore, compared with ₹2.35 crore in the corresponding period last year.

EPS for H1 FY27 stood at ₹7.96, compared with ₹1.33 in H1 FY26.

Domestic business continues to drive growth

Amid ongoing global business disruptions, the Company’s Domestic revenue for Q2FY27 increased by approximately 42% to ₹111.37 crore, compared with ₹78.29 crore in Q2FY26 supported by robust demand and improved margins in the domestic market.

For H1FY27, domestic revenue increased to ₹232.93 crore from ₹147.64 crore, registering a strong growth of approximately 58%.

H1FY27 – Key Financial Highlights:

Particulars H1 FY27 H1 FY26 YoY Growth Revenue from Operations ₹338.44 Cr ₹272.53 Cr 24% EBITDA ₹44.44 Cr ₹27.03 Cr 64% PBDT ₹29.17 Cr ₹11.53 Cr 153% PAT ₹14.07 Cr ₹2.35 Cr 499% EPS ₹7.96 ₹1.33 +5.98 Times

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Anand Mangal- Managing Director, said:

“We are pleased to announce the strong performance delivered during the second quarter and first half of FY27. The growth in revenue, coupled with a significant improvement in EBITDA margins, reflects the Company’s continued focus on operational efficiency, product mix and profitable growth.

The strong growth in our domestic business has been an important contributor to the overall performance, while our export business continues to remain an integral part of our diversified market strategy.

The Company is expected to commission shortly approximately 15.5 MW renewable energy projects. Upon commissioning, approximately 70% of its total energy requirements will be met through its renewable sources, representing a significant milestone in its sustainability journey while supporting long-term operational efficiency and cost optimisation.

Going forward, our focus will remain on strengthening operational efficiencies, improving profitability, maintaining a healthy balance between domestic and export markets, and creating sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders.”

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