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Home > World > HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE WILL PRESENT 2027 BUDGET IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY

HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE WILL PRESENT 2027 BUDGET IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY

HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE WILL PRESENT 2027 BUDGET IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY

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Published: October 17, 2026 18:58:14 IST

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HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE WILL PRESENT 2027 BUDGET IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY

HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE WILL PRESENT 2027 BUDGET IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2026 6:58 PM IST
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HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE WILL PRESENT 2027 BUDGET IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY

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HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE WILL PRESENT 2027 BUDGET IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY

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HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE WILL PRESENT 2027 BUDGET IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY
HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE WILL PRESENT 2027 BUDGET IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY
HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE WILL PRESENT 2027 BUDGET IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY
HUNGARY PM MAGYAR SAYS HE WILL PRESENT 2027 BUDGET IN PARLIAMENT ON MONDAY

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