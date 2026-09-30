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Home > BL News > Leading Marble Company in India: Royale Impex Marks 28 Years of Legacy and Excellence

Leading Marble Company in India: Royale Impex Marks 28 Years of Legacy and Excellence

Leading Marble Company in India: Royale Impex Marks 28 Years of Legacy and Excellence

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Last updated: September 30, 2026 12:58:11 IST

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Leading Marble Company in India: Royale Impex Marks 28 Years of Legacy and Excellence

New Delhi [India], September 24: For 28 years, Royale Impex has been steadily building its presence in India’s marble and natural stone industry, establishing itself as a trusted name among architects, interior designers, developers and discerning homeowners.

Founded by KK Agarwal, the company began with a clear vision to bring premium marble and natural stone from across the world to the Indian market. Over the years, that vision has grown into a business with a strong reputation for quality, consistency and reliability.

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Royale Impex’s strength lies in its extensive collection of natural stones sourced from international markets. With materials from more than 35 countries, the company offers architects and designers access to a wide range of marbles and stones, each with its own character, texture and origin.

The company has also invested significantly in modern processing and finishing technologies. Advanced machinery and quality control systems allow Royale Impex to maintain precision while preserving the natural character of the stone. This balance between technology and craftsmanship has played an important role in the company’s growth.

Its work today extends across luxury residences, commercial developments, hospitality spaces and other high-end projects. The company has built long-standing relationships with architects, designers and developers who look for both distinctive materials and dependable execution.

The growth of India’s luxury real estate and interior design sectors has created greater demand for premium natural stone. Consumers are increasingly looking beyond conventional materials, while architects and designers are exploring international stones to create spaces with a distinctive identity. Royale Impex has been well positioned to respond to this changing market.

At the heart of the company’s journey, however, remains the importance of relationships. Its approach has been shaped by the belief that a marble business is not simply about supplying a material. It is about understanding a project’s requirements, maintaining quality at every stage and delivering on commitments.

As Royale Impex completes 28 years in the industry, the milestone reflects the evolution of a family-led enterprise into a leading marble company in India. Its journey combines experience, international sourcing, technology, and an understanding of the country’s changing design landscape.

The next phase for Royale Impex will focus on strengthening its presence in the Indian market, expanding its collection, and continuing to bring distinctive natural stones to the country’s rapidly evolving architecture and design industry.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2026 12:58 PM IST
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Leading Marble Company in India: Royale Impex Marks 28 Years of Legacy and Excellence

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Leading Marble Company in India: Royale Impex Marks 28 Years of Legacy and Excellence
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