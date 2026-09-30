Capital India Finance Raises Rs 100 Crore Through Secured NCD Issuance

Pinank Shah, CEO, Capital India Finance Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Capital India Finance Limited (“CIFL”), a listed, non-deposit-taking NBFC, today announced that it has successfully raised ₹100 crore through the private placement of listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The issuance comprised a base issue of ₹50 crore and a green shoe option of ₹50 crore. The NCDs have a tenure of 27 months and carry a fixed coupon of 10% per annum, payable quarterly. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited.

The fundraise strengthens CIFL’s funding base and provides additional resources to support the planned growth of its lending business. It also advances the Company’s strategy of diversifying its sources of borrowing as it scales its secured MSME and retail lending franchise.

Pinank Shah, CEO, Capital India Finance Limited, said: “The successful completion of this NCD issuance is an important step in diversifying our funding base and building the capacity required for the next phase of growth. With an expanding distribution network, disciplined underwriting and strong capital adequacy, we are well positioned to deepen our presence across underserved MSME markets. We will continue to balance growth with asset quality, liquidity and sustainable returns.”

CIFL has expanded its distribution network to 46 branches across nine states, compared with 29 branches at the end of FY 2025. The Company focuses on secured MSME and retail lending, combining local market presence with technology-enabled processes and underwriting capabilities.

In FY 2026, CIFL’s assets under management increased 22% year-on-year to ₹1,227.37 crore, while disbursements rose 62% to ₹753.54 crore. During FY26, CIFL reported total income of ₹ 229.67 crores.

The growth momentum continued in Q1 FY 2027, with standalone total income increasing 32% year-on-year to ₹69.53 crore. Disbursements grew 36% and assets under management increased 20% year-on-year. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 43.58% as of June 30, 2026.